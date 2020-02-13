 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Questions RCB After IPL Franchise Removes Social Media Posts

Updated: 13 February 2020 10:46 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

The IPL franchise removed display and cover pictures and changed the name to 'Royal Challengers'.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Questions RCB After IPL Franchise Removes Social Media Posts
Virat Kohli was shocked after RCB removed their social media posts. © AFP

Virat Kohli, who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (RCB), has been left shocked after the franchise removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts. Kohli, who is currently leading the national side in New Zealand, on Thursday said he was surprised that posts from the social media accounts of RCB disappeared and him, being the captain of the side, was not even informed.

"Posts disappear and the captain isn't informed. @rcbtweets let me know if you need any help," Virat Kohli tweeted.

RCB, who have not been able to win IPL since its inception in 2008, changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just 'Royal Challengers'.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also left shocked after the development. "Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?" Chahal had tweeted on his way back from New Zealand.

AB de Villiers, who also plays for RCB, also expressed shock at the development which came weeks ahead of the start of the 2020 IPL edition.

"Folks at @rcbtweets, what's happened to our social media accounts? ?? I hope it's just a strategy break. ????" de Villiers wrote.

RCB's actions come a day after the Bengaluru-based franchise signed a new title sponsor for IPL 2020. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Virat Kohli IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020
  • RCB roped in Mike Hesson as their Director of Cricket Operations
  • For 12 straight seasons, RCB have failed to earn the IPL trophy
Related Articles
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Stays No.1, Jasprit Bumrah Loses Top Spot
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Stays No.1, Jasprit Bumrah Loses Top Spot
New Zealand vs India: Composure, Fielding "Wasnt Good Enough For International Cricket", Says Virat Kohli
New Zealand vs India: Composure, Fielding "Wasn't Good Enough For International Cricket", Says Virat Kohli
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli A Class Player, "Doesnt Have Many Weaknesses," Says Tim Southee
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli A Class Player, "Doesn't Have Many Weaknesses," Says Tim Southee
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI Preview: India Play For Pride As New Zealand Eye Clean Sweep
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI Preview: India Play For Pride As New Zealand Eye Clean Sweep
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 11 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.