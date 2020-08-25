Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, barring Chennai Super Kings, have started their preparation for the this year's edition of the much-awaited tournament in the UAE. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said he was first of all happy that the IPL was finally happening, after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian skipper said that with everything that was going around at one point it was hard to even imagine IPL happening at all. "Couple of months of ago you couldn't imagine we will have IPL firstly and then things started opening up and we saw other tournaments taking place and got a bit of confidence from that," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB on their official Twitter handle.

Teaser: Virat Kohli Exclusive Interview. @imVkohli shares his thoughts on stepping onto the cricket field after a long break and much more, on Bold Diaries! Head to the RCB App to watch the full interview. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/lJbyFUwLyQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 31, 2020

Like most players, Kohli also returned to the training ground after a long lay-off and was skeptical how he would fare in his first net session in months.

Kohli, who recently announced that he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child, further said that he felt "nervous" and "jittery" before RCB's first practice session.

"Now when we had our practice session yesterday is the time I realised how long it has been. When I was heading to the practice session I felt nervous, I felt jittery but things were okay," said the RCB skipper.

Kohli has been associated with the RCB since the inception of cash-rich league in 2008 and is also the top run-scorer in tournament's history.

Promoted

Despite firing all guns blazing with the bat, Kohli is yet to lead RCB to their maiden IPL title. Under Kohli's leadership, RCB have reached the final once.

They had a terrible season last yearas they finished rock-bottom in the points table. However, this year they would hope that change in venue and environment will work in their favour and they will be able to break the deadlock of tthe itle drought and lay their hands on IPL trophy for the first time.