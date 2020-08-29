Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli in an Instagram post said the waiting period of five months since he stepped onto the field, seemed like six days after getting into the nets as the franchise completed their first training session post quarantine. "Been 5 months since the last time I stepped onto the field. Felt like 6 days when I got into the nets. Great first session with the boys @royalchallengersbangalore," Kohli's said on Instagram. The RCB captain shared a series of pictures where he and other members of the RCB team were seen sweating it out.

Kohli and his RCB teammates recently completed their mandatory quarantine in Dubai, with the players going on to indulge in a team bonding session.

"Good vibes only! The Royal Challengers got together for the first time after their quarantine in Dubai for a team bonding session," said the team's official Twitter handle, sharing a series of pictures which showed the players interacting with each other as well as the support staff.

Kohli is seen sporting a big smile, in one of the pictures as he gets ready to kick a ball. Pacer Umesh Yadav is also pictured, spinning a football on his finger, as spinner Yuzvendra Chahal spends time on a gaming machine.

RCB finished last in the points table in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th edition of the IPL will get underway on September 19, after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are scheduled take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening clash.