As Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday on Thursday, his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted an emotional wish for their captain. "To the man who's given blood, sweat and tears to the Red and Gold. To our Leader and Legend, Here's wishing KING KOHLI a very Happy Birthday!!" RCB wrote in their posts on both Twitter and Instagram, along with a graphic of the prolific batsman. "Have a great day, Skip!" they added in their wish to a player who has been with the team since the inception of the cash-rich league in 2008.

The official handle of the Indian Premier League also wished the leading run-scorer in the tournament's history.

"Wishing @imVkohli - the @RCBTweets skipper and the leading run-getter in the history of IPL - a very happy birthday," they tweeted, sharing a video of his best knock in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Virat Kohli has played 191 matches in the IPL, scoring 5872 runs.

This year, he scored 460 runs in the league stage, helping RCB reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

They take on SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.