The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one such tournament where fans can see some of the best batsmen from different countries come together and play for one team. Thanks to the cash-rich league, fans have witnessed legends like Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar walk out to bat together and have seen memorable partnerships between two of the modern-day greats -- Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Last year, the duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow dominated the major part of the tournament. Suresh Raina, the second highest run-getter in the IPL, has opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons but fans will still have the chance to witness other greats in action.

The list of top partnerships is dominated by the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen and their skipper Kohli is the only player to feature in the list thrice.

Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers 229 vs Gujarat Lions

The Royal Challengers Bangalore rely on these two superstars to get them over the line whenever the team found themselves under any sort of trouble. Kohli and de Villiers have been part of some of the most amazing partnerships in IPL history. The duo put on 229 runs for the second wicket against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Kohli scored 109 in that game while de Villiers remained unbeaten on 129.

Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers 215* vs Mumbai Indians

The dynamic duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers showcased their range of shots against the most successful IPL franchise; Mumbai Indians back in 2015. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 215-run stand after losing Chris Gayle early. Kohli scored 82 off 50 deliveries while the former South African batsman smashed his way to 133 off just 59 balls.

Adam Gilchrist-Shaun Marsh 206 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Australian pair, while representing the Kings XI Punjab, put on 206 runs for the second wicket. This time Royal Challengers Bangalore were on the receiving end as Gilchrist and Marsh smashed the bowlers to all parts of the picturesque Dharamsala ground. Gilchrist contributed 106 runs in the partnership while Marsh chipped in with a handy contribution of 79.

Chris Gayle-Virat Kohli 204* vs Delhi Daredevils

Virat Kohli is the only player to feature in three 200-plus stands in the IPL. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper teamed up with Chris Gayle in 2012 to smash Delhi bowlers all over the park in their own backyard. Gayle smashed 128 runs in an innings consisting of 13 maximums and seven boundaries while Kohli, coming in to bat at number three, scored 73 off just 53 deliveries.

Promoted

David Warner-Jonny Bairstow 185 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

David Warner won the orange cap last season, scoring 692 runs from just 12 matches. England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairtsow, in his first IPL season, impressed one and all with the bat. Warner and Bairstow gave SunRisers Hyderabad swift starts in almost every game. The duo was at their destructive best against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both Warner and Bairstow raced to their respective hundreds, helping SRH secure a huge 118-run win over Virat Kohli-led RCB.