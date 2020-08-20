Mumbai Indians took to Instagram to share a picture of Kieron Pollard with his family. In the post, Kieron Pollard can be seen with his wife and children. Mumbai Indians' official Instagram account in the caption of the post wrote, "If you could name a movie title for this #Onefamily, what would it be?. We'll start: The Incredibles". Kieron Pollard has been a part of the Mumbai Indians team since 2010 and has been an integral part of the lineup.

The all-rounder made his debut back in 2010 for the Mumbai based franchise against Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since then, Pollard has featured in 148 matches and scored 1,770 runs with an average of 28.7 and a strike rate of 146.78. He has also picked up 56 wickets with an economy rate of 8.86.

The West Indian all-rounder has played 113 One Day Internationals for his country and has 2,496 runs under his belt. Talking about his bowling, Pollard has 53 wickets with an economy rate of 5.77.

In T20 Internationals, Kieron Pollard has featured in 73 matches scoring 1,123 runs with an average of 23.4 and a strike rate of 132.27. He has 35 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

This year's IPL will be played in the UAE and all players will be staying in a bio-secure bubble. The cash-rich league will begin from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10. Mumbai Indians will be looking to defend the title that they won last year for the fourth time by defeating CSK in the final.