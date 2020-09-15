With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin on September 19, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) took to social media to give a sneak peek as to what the cricketers have been doing for recreation in their bio-secure bubble in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Taking to Instagram, the club posted a video and captioned it as, "Welcome to our team room Where friends become rivals but eventually become family SRH recreation room powered by @tcl_india! #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #IPL2020 #SRH". In the video, the recreation is filled with diverse options ranging from carrom, table tennis, Fussball, PlayStations with Virtual Reality. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar can also be seen enjoying a game of FIFA in a PS4 with his teammates.

Captained by David Warner, SRH will be aiming to put in a good display in IPL 2020. Other than Warner, the team also has the likes of Rashid Khan, Kumar, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow.

Since entering the IPL in 2013, SRH have won the title once in 2016, defeating Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The team also came runners-up in 2018, third in 2017, sixth in 2015 and 2014 and third in their first season.

Last season, their top run-scorer was Kane Williamson (735 runs) and their top wicket-taker position was shared by Rashid Khan and Siddarth Kaul (21 wickets).

SRH will play their first match of IPL 2020 on September 21, when they face RCB. IPL 2020 has been shifted to UAE due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

The franchise-based T20 league will be hosted in three stadiums; Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.