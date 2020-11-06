Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, stroked in front of Williamson at cover for a quick one. 9 off that over, looks like Bangalore have decided to get a move on.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to square leg for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Finch gets a big stride forward and looks to sweep but misses it completely.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, stroked to cover.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finch gets enough. Floated around off, Finch gets down and mows a slog sweep well over deep mid-wicket. 2000 runs for him in the Indian T20 League. He has played for 8 franchises.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, stroked through the covers for a single.
DRINKS! What a passage of play for Hyderabad! They got rid of the dangerous Virat Kohli and the impressive Padikkal early on and since then have choked runs. Bangalore still have two of the most dangerous white ball players in AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch out in the middle. The pair have so far looked to steady the ship and will look to free their arms post the break. Can Bangalore get going or will Hyderabad continue to build on their impressive start in this game?
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single, a tidy over, just the 6 singles off it. Around off, cramped for room, de Villiers strokes it in front of point for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, dug out to sweeper cover for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on leg, ABD moves to the leg side and looks to heave this over mid-wicket. No timing on it at all, it goes through the carpet to wide long on. Just the single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Finchy comes down the track and drives it to long off for a single. Looks for two but settles for one in the end.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flat and on middle and leg, bunted down to long on for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and down the leg side, Finch moves a touch to the leg side and clips it to long on for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Flat googly on middle and leg, Aaron moves to the leg side and cuts it in front of point for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to backward point.
7.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal for a LBW but not given. Drifting down the leg side. Flatter and on the pads, Aaron gets down and looks to sweep. But he misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but to no avail.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Aaron looks to paddle it on the leg side but ends up mistiming it to mid-wicket.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, driven to the man at sweeper cover for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, clipped to mid on.
Rashid Khan comes in now. Athletic, skillful, fruitful bowler!
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single and just 5 runs off Nadeem's first over. Flatter ball on middle and leg, tucked to mid-wicket for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to cover, this time for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Now Finch does the same, Nadeem does the same to him as well. Stroked to cover.
6.3 overs (1 Run) De Villiers moves to the leg side and Nadeem follows him with a flatter ball, tucked through mid on for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle, clipped through square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to the leg side for a single.
Shahbaz Nadeem is the new bowler for Hyderabad.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! He got it away. Full and outside off, Finch looks to drive on the up. But the ball takes the outside edge and goes past a diving backward point fielder, to the deep, for a boundary. Bangalore are 32/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven to mid off for one.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, stroked to deep point for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish on off and middle, tapped through Natarajan's left, to mid off, for a single. A quick one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, tapped through point for a single.
