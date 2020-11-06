Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Jason Holder says that he is happy to perform for the team. Says that he personally thinks there are a lot of things to do. Tells that he has to learn a lot of things and he wants to stick around in the T20s a little more. Adds that he is really confident with the bat too and if the opportunity comes, he will be happy to do something. Ends up saying that the ball is nibbling a touch.
So 132 is what Hyderabad need to keep their hopes for another title alive and save the date against Delhi. Bangalore, on the other hand, will need to be at their absolute best with the ball if they are to upset the high-flying Hyderabad. Stranger things have happened in the past, are we set to see Bangalore defend this low total? Join us for the chase to find out. Before that, let's hear from Hyderabad's best bowler of the evening, Jason Holder.
Hyderabad roared their way into the Playoffs and they continued their loud roar in the first half of this game. What a revelation, Jason Holder has been! Kudos to the West Indian for coming into the side and changing the fortunes the way he has done for his side. He was the chief tormentor with the ball. He was standout picking up 3/25 from his 4. Natarajan finished with 2 wickets while Nadeem had one. Rashid was not in the wickets column but choked the runs in the middle.
After being asked to bat, Bangalore seemed to have lost half the battle in their head at the toss itself. Bangalore looked like they were chasing the game from the very first over. The 3-time finalists never got going and barring a fighting 56 from AB de Villiers and a construction 32 from Finch there was absolutely nothing from the others.
A 5-star bowling performance from Hyderabad and at the halfway stage they look well on course to crush Bangalore hearts again and send them empty-handed. A very sorry batting performance from Bangalore, on the other hand.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to finish. Very full and around off, Siraj manages to bunt this down to long on. They come back for the second and BANGALORE FINISH ON 131/7.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever from Siraj, now he connects. Fullish ball outside off, Siraj moves to the off side, this time he manages to scoop it over short fine leg and gets the desired boundary.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Siraj moves to the off side and looks to paddle the fuller ball over short fine leg. However, the ball takes the shoulder of his bat and goes over short third man instead. Two runs taken.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, stroked to cover for a single. Natarajan won't mind that.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it away for a boundary, does Saini. Too full and too wide from Natarajan, Saini lifts it over point. No one there and the ball races away for a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Navdeep looks to slog that on the off side but is deceived by the slowness on the ball.
T Natarajan to bowl the last over. But no pressure for him here. 2 tailenders out in the middle.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle and leg, Navdeep gets down on one knee and strokes it to long on for a single. Just 5 runs off the penultimate over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, jammed out to short mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball on top of the leg pole, Mohammed looks to pull as he sways away but fails to do so.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker on leg, Saini looks to heave that on the leg side. But gets it off the inner half. It goes through the carpet to deep backward square leg for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery on top of the stumps, Siraj manages to guide it to third man for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on top of middle, clipped to Sandeep at short fine leg for a quick single.
Jason Holder is back to bowl the penultimate over. 3-0-20-3 for him.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a good length, Mohammed goes for the big off side heave but fails to connect. Just 2 runs from that over and 2 big wickets.
Mohammed Siraj comes out to bat now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Outstanding again, from T Natarajan. AB is frustrated with himself. A well made 56 from 43 balls though. A yorker on middle, de Villiers camps back and tries to dig it out but misses. The middle pole is knocked out.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Navdeep steers it late behind square on the off side for one.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Very full on middle, jammed out to short mid-wicket.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Catch is the cry but de Villiers gets away there. Full and on middle, AB looked to slog this on the leg side but he does not time it well. Luckily for him, it falls safely ahead of a charging Warner at long on. A single.
Who's in next? Navdeep Saini it is.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Safely held. Abdul Samad has one of the safest pair of hands in this Hyderabad side. Full and around off, Sundar looks to cream that over the off side but ends up hitting it straight in the air to Samad at deep point. Abdul did not have to move an inch.
T Natarajan is back. 2-0-18-0 so far are his numbers.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full on middle, dug out to wide long on. The call was for two and de Villiers gets back safely.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched uppishly but safely to Rashid at sweeper cover. Just the single though.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle, bunted down to long on for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to the right of the bowler. Sandeep goes there but ends up parrying it to mid off. A single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, stroked to cover.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, wristed through short mid-wicket for a brace.
Rashid Khan is done for tonight. Sandeep Sharma to finish. 3-0-14-0 are his figures.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! ABD finds the gap well. 50 to him as well. Scored half the runs for his side so far. Holder bowls a low full toss, searching for the yorker, Mr 360 takes it on the full and clips it well wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder, to the wide long on fence.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, stabbed to third man for a single. Washington is up and running straightaway.
Washington Sundar is the new batsman at the crease.
DRINKS! Hyderabad have still maintained that pressure on Bangalore and have done well to slow things down in the middle overs. They still have to deal with AB de Villiers who has been out there and has been looking to get a move on. His wicket will be a big one and Warner will be looking to get him back to the pavilion. As far as Bangalore are concerned, nothing has quite worked out for them so far but they still do have AB de Villiers out in the middle and will be banking on him to finish strongly.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Warner takes the catch. What an addition Holder has been to the Hyderabad squad, into the attack again, takes a wicket. Full and on leg, Shivam closes the face of his bat to flick but gets a leading edge. It is uppish and goes to the left of Warner at mid off. David rushes there and takes it comfortably.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Holder goes wide outside off, too wide, Shivam Dube lets it be.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, pulled to the left of wide long on. The fielder gets there, dives and stops it. Two runs taken.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle and leg, jammed to the off side. Dube wants a single and de Villiers responds, albeit lately, a single in the end.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Very full and around off, squeezed out to the left of deep backward point for two.
