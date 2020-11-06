Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, milked down to mid on for a run. Zampa finishes off with 4-0-12-1. What a superb spell in such a game. Just 6 off that over, not bad for Hyderabad though. The Orange Army needs 45 runs in 30 balls still.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, tucked to long on for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Williamson lunges forward and swipes it to wide long on. Wants two but has to settle for the single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Jason chips it over mid off safely for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Kane leans and pushes it to mid on for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, knocked to square leg for a run.
Adam Zampa to finish out now. 3-0-6-1 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to finish. Outside off, Williamson guides it wide of short third man and backward point and picks up a couple. 9 from the over and Hyderabad now need 51 runs in 36 balls. Right then, the counter-attacking from Hyderabad? Looks so.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He has cleared the ropes for a maximum. Full and in the slot on off, Williamson slogs that over deep mid-wicket. More than 20 balls since a boundary came before this ball.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Flat and on off, stroked to cover.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, Holder rocks back and pulls it aerially. It lands on a bounce ahead of deep mid-wicket. A single. Holder should be careful here, when playing the uppish shots.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to the right of cover. The fielder there dives and contains it well.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on top of the stumps, blocked to the leg side.
Washington Sundar is back into the attack. 1-0-12-0 so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, driven to long off for a single. Just the 4 runs from Ali's first over. 60 runs in 42 balls still needed. Climbing up, the required rate.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, KW covers his stumps and flicks it to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, pushed back to Moeen.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it outside off, Kane goes back and looks to cut but ends up missing it. Cleverly bowled.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off stump, Kane blocks it to the off side.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for two.
Moeen Ali is introduced into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, driven to long off for one. 4 singles and a wicket from that over. Bangalore are really turning it on here.
Jason Holder walks out with his blade for Hyderabad.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Good catch from Zampa. Australians are very good when fielding in the deep. Floats a legbreak on off, Garg looks to go big over covers. He hits it in the air with the turn but does not time it well. It goes high in the air. Zampa, who was at sweeper cover, comes running to his right, judges the ball well and takes a very good catch. Not at all easy that one. Hyderabad need 65 runs in 49 balls still.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Garg strokes it uppishly towards mid on. It lands on a bounce ahead of the fielder there.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, driven through mid off for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Garg comes down the track and drives it through the covers for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Floats the legbreak on off, Williamson goes back and taps it through the bowler, to long on. A single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Good finishing delivery. Flatter on the stumps, Priyam Garg rocks back and defends it back on the pitch. Just 4 runs off Zampa's third over. His figures so far are 3-0-6-1. Impressive! Warner's men need 68 runs in 54 balls still.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Garg times his cover drive well. Gets it through Super V at cover and takes two.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, pushed back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, clipped to long on for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Kane lets it be.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, tapped to short mid-wicket.
10.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Tosses the legbreak around off, Kane comes on the front foot and looks to block but misses the turn. Good bowling by Zampa here.
