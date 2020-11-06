Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted legbreak on off, Shivam does not read it well but manages to defend it to the off side late. Rashid finishes with 4-0-22-0. Superb as usual.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one around off, tapped to mid-wicket for a single.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He is getting a move on here, de Villiers. This time he lunges forward considerably and sweeps the fuller ball through backward square leg for a boundary. The fielder in the deep gave chase but to no avail.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Flighted outside off, stroked to the left of sweeper cover for a couple.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses this outside off, this time to the right-hander, AB looks to sweep but misses it completely.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Dube looks for the heave but it goes off the inside edge towards backward square leg. The batters pinch a single.
Shahbaz Nadeem is done for the day. Rashid Khan to bowl out. 3-0-14-0 for him.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, dug out to mid-wicket for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Dube lets it be.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, pushed down to long off for a couple.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well, de Villiers has heard Harsha Bhogle all right, the commentator asked him to get going. And AB does so. Full and outside off, he thrashes it over covers and gets a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to man at sweeper cover for a single.
T Natarajan is back in the attack now. Went for 9 in his first over. Can he get Warner a wicket here?
12.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end another tight over from Nadeem. Flatter and just outside off, it is punched towards the cover fielder. Nadeem ends with 4-0-30-1 with the ball.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, pushed down to long off for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) One more single. Short and just outside off, it is punched to the left of the bowler. Nadeem fails to stop it and they take a single as the ball goes to long off.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, it is flicked down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed down to long on for one.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Short ball around middle, de Villiers pulls it wide of the long on fielder. Holder runs to his right and tries to stop but is late in getting down. A boundary to begin.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on middle and leg, tapped to short mid-wicket.
11.5 overs (0 Run) And again, Rashid appeals again, but to no avail again. Quicker and around off again, Dube seems to have hurriedly blocked it. Rashid appeals thinking there is pad first again, for a LBW, but not given, again. Warner asks his teammates but opts not to review in the end. Replays roll in and there was pad first and Ball Trackers shows that this was crashing into the stumps. A lifeline for Dube.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A very stifled appeal for LBW. Rashid thought there might have been some pad there, first. Quicker one around off, Shivam blocks it behind square on the off side. Rashid reckons there was pad first but the umpire does not feel so.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, clipped to the vacant region at mid on. Just 1 says Mr. 360 and that is what it will be.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, stroked to the right of mid off for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, ABD leans in and taps it on the on side for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single and AB will keep strike. Flatter and around off, de Villiers pushes it through cover, to long off, for a single.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side outside off, cut to deep point for a couple.
Who's in next for Bangalore? Shivam Dube it is.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! What is going on? Rashid Khan, you beauty! A free hit and out? Yes, run outs are possible! Very full and around off, Moeen Ali jams it out to Rashid Khan at cover. He wants a single and takes off. Rashid collects the ball, flicks a throw at the stumps at the bowler's end and hits. Ali is nowhere in the picture.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Shahbaz oversteps. Flatter and on middle and leg, de Villiers clips it to long on for a single. FREE HIT COMING UP!
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It was edged but still thumped. Flatter and around off, ABD rocks back and looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge. It goes well wide of the keeper and races away to the third man fence. The fielder gives a chase but to no avail.
Who will walk out to bat now? Moeen Ali it is.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Finch gives himself some room on the off side, but gives the fielder a good chance. Shahbaz Nadeem picks a wicket. Tossed up around off, Finch gives room and looks to power this over covers. However, he does not time it well. It goes high in the air ahead of sweeper cover. Abdul Samad, the man there, runs in and takes a good catch.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, stroked to long off for a single.
