Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to deep square leg for a single. 12 runs off Washington's first over. The Orange Army needs 97 runs in 90 balls.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, tapped to cover.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, pushed to the left of the bowler for a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a fine shot. On the shorter side around off, Manish goes back and punches it nicely between mid off and extra cover. The ball races away for a boundary.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Just one off the Free Hit. Flatter ball on off, Warner taps it to Padikkal at mid-wicket and takes one. De Villiers yells 'Run him out'. Whoa!
4.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Warner goes back and strokes it to cover. The bails came off there but on replay we find that de Villiers had inadvertently clipped the bails off. It is taken upstairs and a no ball has been called. Free Hit coming up.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sundar is greeted with a boundary. Flatter on off, Warner rocks back and away and cuts it between cover-point and cover for a boundary.
Spin time! Washington Sundar is handed the ball.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He has found the gap for four. Full and outside off, Pandey stands tall and drives it through the covers for a boundary. Nobody moved, no point in doing so. Hyderabad need 109 runs in 96 balls.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to point.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Fumble and a single. Shortish ball on off, Warner pulls it to short mid-wicket. The fielder there dives but ends up parrying the ball to mid on. Warner sees that and takes a quick single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, keeping low as it reaches the batter. Pandey swivels and swings it to deep square leg for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish on the stumps, pushed back to the bowler.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air... but just wide of mid on. Fullish and around off, Pandey strokes it to the left of mid on. It was uppish as well. Dube, who was at mid on, runs and dives but it falls short of him. To compound matters, it sneaks through for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Warner clears his front leg and strokes it to cover-point. A slight fumble from Zampa but it does not cost Kohli's men anything. 9 runs off that over, a good one for Hyderabad.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, Pandey steers this wide of a diving point fielder, to third man. Takes a single.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He has got hold of that, alright. Too short, Pandey pulls it in front of square on the leg side, gets it over deep mid-wicket.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Pandey looks to drive. Gets a big inside edge onto his pads.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, tapped to Moeen at point. Loud noises there, Bangalore players are cheering each other constantly.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, defended to the off side.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one down the leg side, Pandey looks to tuck it to fine leg but he misses to connect yet again.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips it down the leg side, Manish misses his flick.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish. Just 2 runs from the second over. Good length ball on off, David Warner blocks it back on the track.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, defended back on the pitch. Cheeks egging his bowlers and fielders. Bangalore looking all pumped up!
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, stabbed to cover-point.
1.3 overs (1 Run) In the air... but lands on a bounce! Outside off on a good length, Pandey looks to steer it towards third man. He gets it uppishly off his bat. Luckily, it falls safe of the third man fielder. A single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Warner manages to get it through the point fielder and takes a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, dabbed to the off side.
Who will partner Siraj with the new ball? It is Navdeep Saini.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to finish. A key wicket in the first over as well. Fullish and around off, Pandey closes the face of his bat to glance it to short mid-wicket. 2 runs and a wicket off the first over and Bangalore have gotten off to a much-required start with the ball in this all-important chase.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, defended to the leg side.
Manish Pandey walks out into the middle.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A breakthrough straightaway for Bangalore. Siraj dangles a full length carrot outside off, Goswami goes for the drive. However, he gets an outside edge, it goes to the left of de Villiers. ABD, dives and takes it. A couple of wobbles but he manages to hold onto it. Siraj is pumped!
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball around off, driven to cover.
0.2 over (0 Run) Bumper around off, Shreevats lets it be.
0.1 over (1 Run) Warner is off the mark. Good length ball around off, Warner taps it to the off side and takes a single.
We are all set for the chase to begin in this crucial encounter. Hyderabad's openers, David Warner and Shreevats Goswami make their way to the middle. The Bangalore players come out to the middle as well. Opening the bowling for them is Mohammed Siraj. Should be some swing expected. And we are underway...
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Siraj starts with a wide. Well outside off, way past the tramline, Warner lets it be. Wided by the umpire.
