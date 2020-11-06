Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Useful. Length ball outside off, Aaron gives himself some room on the off side. He strokes it through the covers. Kane gives it a chase but the ball wins the race, to the fence.
4.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, driven down to long on for a run.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Slow, full, around off, driven to mid off. A quick single. Warner too fumbles to collect there, on the first attempt.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on top of the stumps, pushed back to Sandeep.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, knocked down to long on for one.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, Finch looks to drive but gets it off the inner half to mid on. Steals a quick single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on top of the stumps, pushed back to the bowler. 5 runs and a wicket off Holder's second over. What a start he has had, with the ball!
3.5 overs (0 Run) Slash and a miss! Outside off, AB looked to launch that over covers but misses it. He should look to bat deep today.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
Who's in next? AB de Villiers it is.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! DDP has not timed that at all. He has batted well for Bangalore this season, but not this time. Short ball, Padikkal goes back and looks to pull but he does not time it well at all. It was uppish and over the head of Priyam Garg at short mid-wicket. The fielder had to leap and take it. He does so, taking a wonderful catch.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, tapped to short third man for a quick one.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bangalore get their first boundary. Shortish ball on middle, Aaron rocks back and swings it away to the deep backward square leg boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Full and swinging away outside off, driven well, but straight to cover.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to backward point.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to cover-point. Finch comes out of his crease, looking for a single, but on seeing Rashid throw it to the bowler's end, gets back in time.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, dabbed to mid off. Padikkal says no to the single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Slower fullish ball around off, Aaron taps it through a diving cover fielder, to mid off. Calls for a quick single and gets it.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, stroked to point.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. On a length around off, AF tucks it to short fine leg for a single. 4 runs and the big wicket of King Kohli from that over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Outside off, Aaron Finch goes for the big off side heave but misses. He comes out of his crease a touch but seeing the keeper flick a throw to the striker's end, gets back in quickly.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball around off, Finch is early in his defence. The ball takes the shoulder of his bat and lobs on the off side but it falls safely. Good bowling from Jason!
1.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips a fullish ball down the leg side, Aaron lets it be.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to point.
Who will walk out to bat now? Aaron Finch it is.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It has not worked at the top of the order for Cheeku! The wicket that Hyderabad were looking for, comes to them. Fullish and on the pads, Kohli looks to tuck it fine of the keeper, to the fine leg boundary. But it seems to have clipped the glove and gone just to the left of the keeper. Shreevats takes a good diving catch. Kohli did not wait much, started walking.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, clipped to the left of deep square leg for an easy couple.
Jason Holder, the big West-Indian, from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for a single. 5 runs from the opening over. VK wanted two as he always does but Padikkal settles for one.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full and outside off, Virat Kohli taps it to point by coming across. Says no to the single.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Full and around off, Kohli clips it to the right of Rashid at deep square leg. Some work for him and an easy couple for Bangalore.
0.3 over (1 Run) Full and on middle, clipped to mid on for a quick single. Devdutt is up and running as well.
0.2 over (1 Run) Full and around off, Kohli taps it to the right of mid on and takes a single. Gets off the mark.
0.1 over (0 Run) Full and swinging in towards off, Virat defends it to point.
We are all set to begin then! The Orange Army, standing like an army near the ropes, make their way to the field through the red carpet near the boundary. Bangalore's openers are Devdutt Padikkal and ..... VIRAT KOHLI! A big news. When the time comes, the big men step up! Sandeep Sharma to begin with the ball for Hyderabad. Let's see how Kohli tackles Sharma this time, given how the bowler has dominated over the batsman. 3...2...1...HERE WE GO!
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (IN PLACE OF JOSH PHILIPPE), Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali (IN PLACE OF ISURU UDANA), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini (IN PLACE OF SHAHBAZ AHMED), Adam Zampa (IN PLACE OF CHRIS MORRIS), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Shreevats Goswami (WK) (IN PLACE OF WRIDDHIMAN SAHA), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
The skipper of Bangalore, Virat Kohli, starts off by saying that the game could go both ways and that after adding runs on the board and if you pick up some wickets early on, you can apply some pressure on them. Adds that nerves can set in as they did not win their last four encounters and that lot of these guys have not played in the playoffs and it is good to be here. Tells that the seniors have to take that load and let the youngsters to express themselves. States that there are three changes as Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed and Josh Philippe miss out and Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini and Adam Zampa come in. Ends by smiling and saying that he does not know who will open the innings for them.
David Warner, Hyderabad's captain, says that the last couple of matches have seen dew. Says that won't matter much if they play well. Adds that there is no pressure for Hyderabad and hopes to play well in this knockout game. States that Saha misses out due to some injury and in his place, Goswami comes in. States that they need to start well.
Toss - The two captains are out in the middle for the crucial toss in this must-win encounter. The spin of the coin lands in Hyderabad's favour. THEY WILL BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Mark Nicholas and Ian Bishop are out in the middle for the pitch report. Nicholas starts off by saying that there has been a touch of humidity in the evening. Adds that the big hit is straight down the ground. Bishop says that the wind is going the other way than it usually does. Adds that the pitch has a good covering of grass and it looks good for bowling.
Hyderabad have overcome mountains, yes, mountains, to book their spot in the top 4 in the points table. They now need to continue their stellar momentum in this do-or-die clash. Their overall team composition is very strong and their excitement levels, sky-high. Let's see if they can translate that on the ground in this 'must-win' clash. The toss and team updates are on their way...
Coming to the Red Brigade first, they are coming into this Eliminator on a 4-match losing streak. An unnecessary mental baggage one would reckon. Yes, but given Kohli's aggressive positive mentality, he would have shaken that off. He would also look to extract revenge for his team's previous loss to Hyderabad this season and most importantly for the loss in 2016. Post which, Bangalore have not made it to the playoffs in 3 years.
Time for the Eliminator in the 2020 Indian T20 League! Bangalore or Hyderabad? Who will progress to Qualifier 2? It is a big evening for both teams with all or none to play for. The need to muster everything they have and show it on the field, IS NOW!
