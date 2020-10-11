Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the 10th over. Shortish and just outside off, Warner cuts it through backward point. It is to the right of the fielder in the deep. That allows them an easy two.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on middle, forced down to long on for one more single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Warner pulls hard but it goes to deep mid-wicket on one bounce. Only a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) One more single. Flatter and around middle, Pandey strokes it to long on for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, pulled to long on for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Pandey works this towards the long on region for a single.
Rahul Tewatia is back into the attack. 1-0-12-0 are his figures so far.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He will be pleased now though. Short ball outside off, Warner slaps it wide of the long off fielder and gets a boundary. Good way to end the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is a bit down the leg side. Warner lets it be. Not given wide and Warner is not pleased.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Another shortish length on middle, Pandey pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for an easy run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, driven to mid off.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Stokes starts with a good length ball on middle, Pandey flicks it down to deep mid-wicket for a single. 50 up for Hyderabad.
Ben Stokes will bowl for the very first time in this season. Will he be able to scalp a wicket for Rajasthan?
DRINKS! Rajasthan have started off well as the opening duo of Warner and Bairstow can be very dangerous and Tyagi has sent Bairstow back to the hut. Warner is still out there in the middle and he is joined by Manish Pandey opposite him which will worry Rajasthan a little bit. The bowling by Rajasthan has been good so far and they will look to continue doing the same. A wicket at this stage would instill some confidence and they will look for the wicket.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end another good over for Hyderabad. Shortish and outside off, Warner strokes it wide of the long off fielder for a couple of runs.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, it is cut to deep cover for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, forced down to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACKED! A full ball in the slot of Warner, he slogs it over wide long on and clears the fence with ease.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Pandey forces it through point for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up full and around off, pushed to mid off.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Warner blocks this one out to end the over. A good over as Hyderabad collect 12 runs off this over.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation! This was very cheeky by Warner! Short ball outside off, Warner reverse sweeps this ball past the man at short third man and it races away past the ropes.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball around middle, Pandey makes some room and drives this through the cover region for a single. This single gets Manish Pandey 2000 runs in the Indian T20 League.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter around middle, Pandey pushes this one towards the mid-wicket region.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pandey goes big and gets a huge six! Floated around middle, Pandey dances down the track and hammers this down the ground for a biggie.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around middle, Pandey pushes it towards mid on.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tewatia slips the first ball down the leg side. Pandey looks to work it on the leg side but misses to connect. Wided by the umpire.
Rahul Tewatia will bowl now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) One more slower ball! Warner defends it back to the bowler. End of an excellent Powerplay for Rajasthan. Just 26 runs and a wicket.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower length ball, this time Pandey tucks it towards mid-wicket and crosses for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Takes the pace off and bowls the length ball around off, Warner works it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, it is driven to the left of the mid on fielder who makes a half stop. A single taken.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Pandey shuffles across and tucks it towards mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off to begin, it is pushed towards point.
Jaydev Unadkat is in to bowl.
