Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, flicked towards long on for a single. Another superb over.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to long off for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! The third umpire can't find anything conclusive and the benefit of the doubt is given to the batter. A full toss around off, Tewatia strokes it to the left of the bowler. Natarajan dives to his left to stop the ball. However, he fails to do so and the ball hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. However, Natarajan appeals as he feels that he touched the ball on its way to the stumps. The third umpire has been called for. After multiple replays, he fails to find any conclusive evidence that suggests that the ball did hit the finger of Natarajan. So, not out.
The third umpire is called into play for a run out appeal. The replays roll in and the third umpire says that there is no conclusive evidence that the ball touched Natarajan's hand before going onto hit the stumps and so this will be not out. Riyan Parag was in anyway.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to long off for one more single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, flicked down to long on for a run.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Slower and fuller to begin the new spell by Natarajan. Parag looks to flick but gets a leading edge that is chipped over the bowler's head. It rolls to long on for a single.
T Natarajan is back on. His figures so far are 2-1-12-0.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Another tidy over from Sandeep. Full and on middle, it is flicked down to deep square leg for a single. Just 4 from the over. 71 needed in 6 overs.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a run. Good length ball around off, Tewatia mistimes his punch back to the bowler. Sandeep is slow in getting down to stop as the ball sneaks below his hands. A single taken.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Parag clips it through mid-wicket for one more single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, Tewatia drives it through mid off for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Another length ball around off, worked towards mid-wicket by Tewatia.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed back to the bowler.
Bowling change! Sandeep Sharma is back on. 2-0-10-0 from him so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the 13th over. 6 off it. The last ball is short and around off, Tewatia punches it to the right side of the bowler. Shankar dives to stop but fails to do so. Easy single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a good length, guided to third man for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one. It is good length ball down the leg side again. This time Parag tries to flick but misses. Wided once again.
12.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shankar slips one down the leg side. Parag lets it be. Wided.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, cut to deep cover for a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Has he taken it? No he has not. Just short. A slower length ball around off, Tewatia looks to drive it on the off side but he gets a soft leading edge. The ball goes to the bowler. Shankar tries to catch but the ball falls well short before reaching his hands.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Slower fuller one, Tewatia pushes it towards mid off.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, tucked towards the leg side for a single.
Rahul Tewatia will be the new batter in.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rashid strikes again! Samson is the man who departs! Huge wicket. Full and outside off, Samson sees the width and looks to drive. He ends up getting a faint tickle behind. Bairstow makes no mistake there. Rashid is flying. 81 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed towards point for nothing.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed down to long on for a run.
11.3 overs (3 Runs) Excellent effort from Khaleel. He has saved a run for his side. Rashid slips the ball down the leg side. Samson looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball races down to the fine leg fence. Khaleel from short fine leg chases it and makes a diving save. The umpires want to confirm if it is a clean save. Replays roll in and they confirm it is. Excellent commitment from the fast bowler.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off, Samson strokes it wide of the cover fielder. Two taken before he can run to his right and get to the ball.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, tucked towards mid-wicket.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Fuller ball just outside off, Samson uses his wrists and flicks it down to deep square leg for one. 87 needed in 9 overs.
10.5 overs (1 Run) One more run! Good length ball around off, Parag pushes it through point and gets to the other end.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Sanju flicks this one towards wide mid on and he crosses over for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full length ball around off and middle, Parag forces this one towards the deep mid-wicket region to exchange ends with Samson.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Parag fends this away to the man stationed at mid-wicket.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length around middle, worked towards the long on region for a single.
