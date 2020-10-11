Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Short length ball around off, Kane looks to work this one to the off side but it comes off the lower part of his bat and goes towards the keeper. A great over for Rajasthan as they remove the dangerous looking Warner.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Kane sways away and lets it go.
Kane Williamson is in now.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Archer has struck and Warner has to go back to the hut. Archer has done what was expected from him as he has removed the very dangerous Warner! Archer bowls a good length ball around middle, Warner makes some room and looks to play this but competely misses it and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Much required breakthrough for Rajasthan!
14.3 overs (2 Runs) On a full length on middle, Warner makes some room and works it to the cover region and takes off for the single. A throw is at the non-striker's end but misses. The batters come back for the second run after this one. Good running by Hyderabad!
14.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! On a full length outside off, Warner looks to have a poke at this one but misses it altogether.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A slower full length ball around leg, Pandey works this one towards the man at long on for a single.
Jofra Archer is back on. 2-0-3-0 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter around off, Warner smacks this one down the ground and the fielder in the deep runs to his left and does well to stop this one. A couple collected. 10 runs off this over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off, Warner looks for the slog sweep but connects his bat with only thin air.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Pandey works this one towards the cover region for a single.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! This one was smacked! Pandey is turning it on! Floated around off, Pandey dances down the track and hammers this over the fence at long on for a biggie.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Pandey looks to cut this one but it comes off his inside edge and bounces right next to the keeper.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter way outside off, Warner reaches out and lofts this over the cover region for just a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Another run! 6 singles. Good stuff from Jaydev. The last ball was in the air but it dropped short of the fielder. Maybe he should've gone for the catch. It was short and outside off, Warner dragged it via pull towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder there waited for the ball to bounce. A single taken.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Good change of pace! It is shortish and outside off, pulled down to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Warner flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Pandey slogs it well but it goes towards deep mid-wicket. Only a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Warner pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, pushed down to long on for a single. Warner wanted the second but it was not on so they settled for the single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Only a run on the last ball. Fine over from Tewatia. Full and on off, Pandey eases it through mid off for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Warner changed his stance and tries to slog it by becoming a right-hander. He ends up getting a top edge that balloons towards square leg but drops safely. A single taken.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Single on the 4th ball. This is full again, Pandey strokes it to long off for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Third dot in a row! Good stuff from Tewatia. Tosses it full and on middle again, Pandey makes room and drives it towards the cover fielder.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and around off, pushed towards mid off.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up fuller and on middle, it is pushed towards mid on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Single to finish the over. Short and wide outside off, pulled down to deep mid-wicket for a single. 11 off the 11th over, another good one for Hyderabad.
10.5 overs (0 Run) DOT! Manish makes room and Kartik bowls it short and wide. Manish ends up mistiming it towards mid off.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Another short one, this time the pull goes towards fine leg. Only a run and it brings the 50-run stand between the two.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Banged short and on middle, this time he swivels and pulls it down to deep square leg. Two more for him.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FLAT BUT UP AND OVER! Short ball just outside off, Warner waits for the ball to get closer and then thumps it over extra cover for a biggie.
10.1 overs (1 Run) EDGY RUN! Good length ball outside off, Manish looks to slam it over the off side but gets a bottom edge that goes towards Buttler. Jos makes a good half-stop and the batters take a single as the ball rolls to the off side.
Kartik Tyagi is back on. 1-0-10-1 are his figures so far.
