Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! 10 off the over but the massive wicket of Buttler in it. A slower bouncer, Uthappa looks to pull and at the last moment, tries to bail out. But he is late in doing so. Luckily for him, the top edge flies over the keeper's head for a boundary.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven to the cover fielder.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to get off the mark. A short ball on middle, Uthappa moves inside the crease and pulls it over short fine leg for a biggie.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Wide outside off, the slower one. Uthappa lets it be. Not given wide.
4.2 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer to welcome the new batsman. It is just outside off, Robin sways away.
Robin Uthappa is in at no. 5.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Khaleel Ahmed and Hyderabad are on fire here today! They have also removed Buttler now and Rajasthan's batting is falling apart like a deck of cards! He bowls a back of a length ball around off and middle, Buttler looks to play at this but it knicks off his inside edge and passes through just touching his pads and Bairstow is not going to drop these chances. Hyderabad have started off with a bang!
Khaleel Ahmed will bowl again, changing ends. Got rid of Stokes in his first over.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Single on the last ball. Good length ball just around off, pushed towards mid off for a quick run.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, pushed towards mid on.
Sanju Samson will walk out now to bat for Rajasthan.
3.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Smith is short! Huge moment in the game! A timid way for the skipper to depart. Another short ball around the pads, it is the slower one. Buttler pulls it hard towards deep square leg. They want two. Shankar, the fielder there, fires the throw towards the bowler's end. Natarajan collects and pushes it on the stumps. The third umpire has been called for. Replays roll in and it shows that Smith is well short.
The third umpire is called into play for this run-out appeal. Replays roll in and it is seen that Steven Smith is out of the crease as the bails are whipped off. He will have to walk back now.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time over the fence! Cracking stroke! That went over the fence like a tracer bullet. Not a good place to bowl to Buttler. Short and down the leg side, he moves inside the crease and powers it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! A bouncer now but it sits up nicely for Buttler to pull. He goes hard and slams it over mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good first ball from Natarajan! A yorker on middle, Buttler keeps it out.
T Natarajan is introduced into the attack for Hyderabad.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Strokes the next ball through mid on for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and just outside off, Buttler drives it towards mid off. Smith wants the run but is sent back. The mid off fielder fires a throw but misses at the non-striker's end. Smith was home though.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off and a bit short, Smith waits and then strokes it through cover-point for a single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one! It is again on a good length and around off, Buttler tucks it towards square leg for one.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven down to deep cover for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Smith works it towards mid-wicket.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over, a successful one for Hyderabad. A good length ball around off, Buttler punches it towards point.
1.5 overs (3 Runs) Smith is up and running! A length ball on middle, Smith clips it through mid-wicket. It goes towards the longest part of the ground. Before the fielder can chase it down, Smith and Buttler run through for three.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Full and outside off, Smith drives it well but finds the cover fielder.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, punched towards the cover fielder.
The Aussie, Steven Smith will walk out to bat for Rajasthan.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Khaleel has struck early and Stokes is the man who departs. A good length ball just outside off, Stokes looks to pull it hard on the leg side but he ends up getting an inside edge on his stumps. Khaleel is pumped and so is his skipper. Exactly the start Hyderabad needed. No party for Stokes in his first game.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, it is tucked through mid-wicket for a run.
Who will partner Sandeep Sharma with the new ball? It will be Khaleel Ahmed.
0.6 over (1 Run) Buttler is underway as well! Good length ball outside off, he punches it towards covers and keeps the strike for the next over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Stokes tucks it towards mid on and goes for a single. The fielder fires the throw at the non-striker's end but misses.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed towards point.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom and that is Stokes' way to get off the mark! A good length ball around middle, Ben jumps out of crease and slams it over mid on for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball just outside off, Stokes looks to cut but misses.
We are back for the run chase! Both the umpires stride out to the middle and they are followed by Rajasthan openers. Jos Buttler has a new partner this time around as Ben Stokes walks out with him. The Hyderabad players are already out in the middle after getting the final piece of advice from the skipper in the huddle. Sandeep Sharma will bowl first up for Hyderabad.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sandeep is right on the money! Just around off on a good length, Stokes takes a step forward and blocks.
