Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the successful over from Taygi. The last ball is short and outside off, Warner goes hard at it but punches it straight to mid off.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Banged short and on middle, Warner ducks under it.
Manish Pandey will be the new batter in for Hyderabad.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Stunning take from Samson. A good delivery from Tyagi and he is pumped up! Got smashed for a biggie previous ball but gets the revenge on the very next one. He bangs it short and bowls it just outside off, Jonny wants to take him on so he goes for the pull but ends up getting a top edge. It balloons high to the right side of Samson. He runs to that side and dives to take a superb catch.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Connects this one alright and sends it sailing over deep mid-wicket. This is full and around off, Bairstow slams it over deep mid-wicket and clears the ropes easily.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! This is fullish and just outside off, Bairstow looks to slog it but the ball takes the inner half and goes to deep square leg. Before the fielder can come around, two taken.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Short ball outside off, Bairstow pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Kartik Tyagi is introduced into the attack for Rajasthan.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Shortens the length and bowls it just around off, Warner makes room to punch but ends up pushing it towards the cover fielder off the inner half.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, it is flicked down to deep square leg for a single by Bairstow.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Bairstow cuts but finds the fielder.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Slaps the next ball wide of the mid off fielder for one.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) Four! Nicely done! First boundary of the game. Slower through the air but short and wide, Warner sits down and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket and finds the fence.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up full and on middle, Bairstow skips down the track and lifts it over mid on. Archer from long on does well to move to his left and keep it down to a single.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Misfield and they get a single. Good length ball on middle, Bairstow works it towards mid-wicket where the fielder fumbles and they get a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots! Good length ball on middle, Bairstow tucks it towards mid-wicket for nothing. Can he deliver a maiden here?
2.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent bouncer! Archer steams in and bowls a 145 KPH bumper! A well-directed one too. Bairstow does well to sway away from the line of the delivery.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Pressure is building. Short and outside off, Bairstow goes back and forces it straight to the point fielder.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Bairstow looks to punch but mistimes it towards the cover fielder. It took the toe end of the bat there.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, pushed towards covers off the back foot.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Fine start from Gopal as well. The last ball is quicker and around middle, Bairstow plays it towards mid on and keeps the strike for the next over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot! It is short and just outside off, Jonny punches it towards the cover fielder. Another good over for Rajasthan so far. Can Gopal finish it well?
1.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around middle, Bairstow gets down and sweeps but finds the square leg fielder.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Floated full and on middle, Warner flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and just outside off, this time Bairstow forces it towards point and gets to the other end.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Bairstow goes back and punches it well but finds the cover fielder.
Who will partner Archer from the other end? It will be some spin as Shreyas Gopal is introduced into the attack.
0.6 over (0 Run) A bouncer on the last ball. Warner sits under it. Just 2 from the opening over. Excellent from Archer.
0.5 over (1 Run) Bairstow is off the mark as well! Shortish and around the body, Bairstow hops and tucks it towards fine leg for a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) Quick single and Warner and Hyderabad are up and running. Good length ball around off, Warner blocks it on the off side and calls for a quick single straightaway.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, this one is tucked towards the leg side.
0.2 over (0 Run) Shortish and just around off, this time Warner goes back and blocks it towards point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Play and a miss on the first ball! A full toss outside off, Warner looks to drive but gets a faint outside edge that bounces well in front of the keeper.
Right! We are ready to begin as the umpires walk out into the middle. The players of Rajasthan walk out after them. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow walk out into the middle to open the innings for Hyderabad. Jofra Archer will begin proceedings with the ball for Rajasthan. Here we go...
UPDATE - There were 4 changes in the Rajasthan team and Steven Smith missed out telling that Jaydev Unadkat has returned to the side as well, replacing Varun Aaron.
Kane Williamson is in for a chat. He says that Bairstow and Warner are match-winners and they are playing really well. Adds that every game is a tough one and today is no different. Tells that the youngsters are talented players and that it is difficult for players to get game time in the tournament. Says that he has been sharing ideas with the younger players, rather than him giving advice. Praises T Natarajan and says that he has bowled beautifully for them and since Bhuvi is missing now, this is an opportunity for the other bowlers to step up and that Natarajan's yorkers in the death have been very good.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (WK), Robin Uthappa (IN PLACE OF YASHASVI JAISWAL), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (C), Ben Stokes (IN PLACE OF ANDREW TYE), Riyan Parag (IN PLACE OF MAHIPAL LOMROR), Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat ( IN FOR VARUN AARON).
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar (IN PLACE OF ABDUL SAMAD), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.
Steven Smith, the Rajasthan skipper, says that they have addressed the problems and hopes to change things around. On chasing on this wicket, Smith feels that the surface will slow down a bit and hopes that they bowl well and keep them down to a small total. Tells that Ben Stokes is in for this game. Tells that there are two more changes as well. Tells that Riyan Parag and Robin Uthappa are back in the team as well.
David Warner, the skipper of Hyderabad, starts off by saying that there is no pressure on himself and Bairstow up top and that they need to make the most of the situation. Adds that it helps to have a lot of younger players in the team and that they are calm and composed and that the senior players let the younger players express themselves. States that there is one change as Vijay Shankar comes in for Abdul Samad.
TOSS - Time for the flip of the coin! Both the captains are out in the middle. Up it goes and it lands in Hyderabad's favor! They will BAT!
PITCH REPORT - Kevin Pietersen and Michael Slater are out in the middle for the pitch report. Slater says that the pitch is the same as last night and it seems to be slowing down. Kevin says that the pitch is getting a little dry and that the grass is gone. He also adds that bowlers are bowling short of length because of the square boundaries. Slater adds that there will be fewer wickets and much more runs. Both of them agree that if you win the toss, you have got to bat first.
What about Rajasthan? Two thumping victories to begin the tournament and then hammering in the next four games. Samson started the tournament with 2 stunning half tons but since then has failed to get to double digits in the next 4 games. Smith and Buttler too have failed to get going consistently. In the bowling department too, it's been all Jofra Archer. The spinners have done well in patches but the collective effort hasn't come from them either. There are chances that Ben Stokes who has finished his mandatory quarantine period might play this game and if that happens, it will be a massive boost for them as the Englishman can turn things around with both bat and ball.
Let's talk about Hyderabad first! They started poorly as they lost their first two games and then made a fine comeback to win 3 of their next 4. On the back of their fantastic win against Punjab in their last game, the side will be high on confidence. There is still a bit of instability in the middle order of their batting but with Bairstow and Warner leading the charge, it has been working well for the Orange Army. The bowlers arrived a bit late to the party for them but they certainly have and will look to repeat their performance from the last game.
Hello all and welcome to yet another double-header day in the Indian T20 League. We are just about 30 minutes away from the toss of the first game. Who are playing first? Two Australians are leading their respective sides. Yes, it's Hyderabad vs Rajasthan!
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 23/1. The live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.