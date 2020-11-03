Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then! Not the biggest total that Mumbai have posted and also the bowling attack without Bumrah and Boult, you would back Hyderabad to chase this down and lock thier place in the playoffs. Can they chase this down and make sure that they are in the playoffs? We will find out soon enough. Join us for the chase in a bit.
Jason Holder comes up for a quick chat. Says that it was a good effort by the bowlers. Mentions that they started well and Powerplay wickets are always the key and they finished well at the backend. Shares that the pitch is a little sticky but got better as the game went on. Reckons that their Powerplay batting will be the key. Holder is pleased with his effort so far and tells that every game is a final for them and he is delighted to be performing for the team
Hyderabad were wonderful with the ball. Sandeep, Nadeem and Holder were the pick of the lot as they picked up 7 wickets in total. Rashid Khan started off slowly but he too was in the wickets column. Just the performance that was required by them. The dressing room in Hyderabad will be a happy one.
Mumbai were not at their shining best with the bat as they struggled throughout their batting innings. They lost their openers, Rohit and de Kock right in the Powerplay. Suryakumar and Kishan did well to steady things a little bit. Then, there were three wickets on the trot that changed the game on its head and Hyderabad were back on top. It was then in the end that Pollard smashed some balls out of the park and made sure that Mumbai ended strongly.
What an impressive performance this has been by Hyderabad! They needed to bring their A-game to this encounter if they wanted to qualify and they have done just that! Mumbai did rest a couple of key players but take nothing away from Hyderabad, they were amazing with the ball and have done well to restrict Mumbai to 149.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Hammers the last delivery down to wide long on and scampers back for the second run. The throw comes to the striker's end and it hits Dhawal on the back of the helmet. The protective part of the helmet falls off but no harm done. MUMBAI END ON 149/8!
19.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss and wide outside off, Pattinson rifles it through point and take one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, angling in, it's heaved across the line to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Dhawal Kulkarni walks out with his willow.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Timber! A full toss fetches a wicket now. It's around off, Pollard gets across the stumps, swings his bat powerfully but seems to have missed it completely. It goes behind to light the stumps and Holder roars in delight. A 25-ball 41 blitz is done.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out of here! Plenty of full tosses on view here. Pollard is feasting on them. Turns inside the crease and thwacks it over square leg.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Dot ball as Pollard turns down the single. He has worked this one down to long off.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A low dipping yorker on middle, Pollard tries to flick but gets a toe end of his bat on the pads. It deflects to the off side and they cross. 20 from the over and 150 is now looking very much possible.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Three in a row! Nartarajan fails to land his delivery yet again, it's outside off, Pollard flexes his arms and sends it packing over long off. Turning out to be a very expensive over.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pollard is turning it on! Gets a delivery in his half and launches it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Ferocious strike!
18.3 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! It's all happening out there! A full toss around off, Pollard smashes it down the ground. Manish Pandey at long off jumps to attempt for the catch but it bursts through his hands and goes behind for a biggie.
NOT OUT! Natarajan nails a near-yorker around leg, Pollard is beaten for pace as he tries to keep it out. Misses and is hit on the pads. They appeal and the umpire lifts his finger. Kieron is quick to take the referral. The Ultra Edge detects no wood but the Ball Tracker shows it to be pitching outside leg. Decision is overturned and Pollard can continue to bat.
Pollard goes for the review as he is adjudged out for this LBW appeal. Ultra Edge comes in and there is no contact between bat and ball. Ball Tracker is in and this one is pitching outside the leg stump. The decision is overturned.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss working well for Hyderabad at the moment. It's on middle and Pattinson walks forward before forcing it through covers for a run.
Sandeep Sharma is done with his spell. Who will bowl the penultimate over? It will be T Natarajan. 3-0-18-0 so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent delivery, once again a low full toss, dipping in on middle, Pattinson does well to get bat on ball as he eases it to long off for a run.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, a low full toss outside off, Pollard reaches out and swings it off the inner half to deep mid-wicket. Only a run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length around off, Pattinson pulls it to the right of deep square leg and collects a couple of runs.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Holder switches to 'round the wicket and nails his yorker. Pattinson does well to dig it back.
James Pattinson walks out into the middle for Mumbai.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Tame dismissal! 100 T20 wickets for Holder and he raises his right hand in triumph! The big West Indian dishes out a fuller length ball outside off, Coulter-Nile goes for a full-blooded drive through the line but fails to keep it down. It goes straight into the hands of Priyam Garg at extra cover. 7 wickets down for Mumbai and they are struggling big time!
17.1 overs (0 Run) Massive inside edge! Too full and outside off, Coulter-Nile tries to swing it across the line but gets an inside edge. It goes on one bounce to Saha.
Jason Holder is back on. 2-0-12-0 are his figures so far.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Once again Pollard dances down the track and pushes a length ball towards mid on. Sandeep finishes his spell with three wickets!
16.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Clear wood. Sharma bowls a fuller length ball on off, Pollard jumps down the track and then looks to flick but misses. He is rapped on the pads, the bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. DRS taken by Hyderabad. The Ultra Edge finds a spike and there is no need to look any forward.
Hyderabad go for the review for this LBW appeal. Another big moment in this game as Pollard could be out here. Ultra Edge rolls in and fortunately for Pollard, there was an inside edge.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Coulter-Nile helps it through mid-wicket and takes a single.
Nathan Coulter-Nile is the new batter in.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! This time it's a drag-on! Sandeep delivers a low dipping full toss outside off, Kishan shimmies down the track to drill his drive but it takes the inside edge and shatters the stumps behind. Big breakthrough. Sharma now has three wickets in the match!
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Sandeep continues to be full and way wide outside off, Kishan shuffles in that direction and towers it over long off for a biggie.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Almost a drag on! Too full and too wide outside off, Kishan reaches out and tries to drive but it takes the inside edge and rolls behind. Saha stops it with a dive to his right.
Change in bowling as Rashid Khan is done with his spell. Sandeep Sharma (27/2) returns to bowl his final over.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Same delivery, same result! This was a good over by Natarajan but the last two balls ruin the over for him! Another low full toss on off, Pollard lofts this one over the bowler's head to find the fence.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not wide enough by Natarajan and Pollard does not miss out on these. A low full toss around off, Pollard powers this over the mid off region and it will cross the ropes.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish length delivery outside off, Kishan bunts this towards wide long off for one run.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Great delivery! Natarajan fires a yorker outside off, Kishan looks to heave this away but he does not connect the bat with the ball.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, Pollard works this towards long off for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On a fullish length around off, Kishan heaves this towards mid-wicket for a single.
