9.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short ball outside off, Pandey looks to cut this one but misses it altogether. 90 needed in 10 overs.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Warner drives this through the cover region for one run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Pandey punches this one towards the point region and collect a single.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Flighted ball outside off, Pandey drives this through the cover region and the batters run well to come back for the second run.
Manish Pandey comes out to bat, replacing Jonny Bairstow.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What an easy catch for Russell in the deep and Bairstow must be kicking himself for playing this shot! He should have stayed there and helped his skipper Warner but he departs. It is Chakravarthy who strikes. This is a loopy ball around off, Bairstow looks to go big and heaves this one towards the long off region. Andre Russell in the deep settles himself under this one and takes an easy catch.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Bairstow pushes this one to the point region.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end the over as Warner tucks this one to the square leg region. A great over by Ferguson. Just the 2 runs and also the wicket of Priyam Garg.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around leg, Warner hops and pushes this one to the leg side.
David Warner makes his way out to the middle.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! A great change of pace by Ferguson and this fetches him a wicket! Garg was not expecting this and he is completely foxed by the thinking of Ferguson! Garg makes some room to play this one but does not connect at all and does not anticipate this at all. Ferguson dishes a slower good length ball around off, Garg makes room to play this one but misses but Ferguson and the ball do not miss as this goes onto disturb the stumps behind.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Garg pushes this one to the man at mid-wicket.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Bairstow plays this one to the off side to collect a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length on middle, Garg tucks this one to the leg side and the batters scamper through for the single. There is a throw at the non-striker's end but it is missed. A single in the end.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as this short ball is played towards the point region. It comes off his bottom edge.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bairstow picks the gap this time! This is a very solid shot! Short ball outside off, Bairstow rocks on his back foot and cuts this one through point to fetch a boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Garg pushes this one wide of long on for another single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Bairstow pulls this one towards the mid-wicket region for one run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball around off, Garg works this one to the deep cover area for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball around off, Bairstow drives this one to the deep cover region for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Bairstow pushes it down to long on for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Back of a length ball outside off, Bairstow looks to cut but misses.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Bairstow pushes it to cover.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Garg guides it to third man for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Garg defends it to cover.
Who walks out to bat for Hyderabad now? Will it be Warner or Pandey? No, it is a surprise as Priyam Garg walks out into the middle.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! How many times have we seen a break getting a wicket? Lockie Ferguson in his first game strikes on his first ball. Williamson clearly was struggling with his injury and he was going to play his shots and this time he perished. Short ball outside off, Williamson looks to cut and times it well too but it goes towards Nitish Rana at third man who takes a simple catch.
DRINKS! This is exactly the start that Hyderabad required and their new opening pair of Bairstow and Williamson have delivered so far. Hyderabad will be hoping that these two can continue their ferocious approach and continue batting the same way. Kolkata have not started off well with the ball as they have allowed Hyderabad to collect 58 runs in the Powerplay. They will need to break this partnership if they are to choke the batting of Hyderabad. Lockie Ferguson is introduced into the attack for Kolkata.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully done! Nice way to end the Powerplay! Good length ball outside off, Bairstow cuts it through the point and the short third man fielder for a boundary. Hyderabad are 58 for 0 at the end of the Powerplay. They need 106 in 14 overs.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Kane drives it wide of mid off and crosses over for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Williamson guides it to short third man.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Very full ball on middle, Kane works it to mid on.
5.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length ball outside off, Williamson lets it go to the keeper. Wided.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, that is some shot! Hamstring injury, what is that says Williamson! Good length ball on off, Williamson shuffles across and then paddles it over the fine leg region for a maximum. 50 up for Hyderabad.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kane punches it to point.
Shivam Mavi is back on. His figures so far read 1-0-10-0.
