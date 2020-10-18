Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Floated around leg, Rana sweeps this one towards the short fine leg region for one. Rashid appeals for an LBW appeal but the umpire is not interested.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a freebie by Rashid Khan! You can't bowl such deliveries and not be punished! This is a full toss around off, Rana gets on his knees and sweeps this one over the deep square leg region for another boundary.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Rana is continuing his search for the boundaries! Loopy ball around off, Rana hammers this one down the ground for a boundary.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery around off, Gill works this one to the deep cover region for one.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball around off, Gill punches this one to the deep point region for a couple.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball around leg, Rana flicks this one to the leg side to run across for the single.
DRINKS! This has been a sedate start from Kolkata. They are going at just over 7 and need to make a push now with plenty of batting left. Gill has looked good but needs to improve his strike rate now. Rana has joined him in the middle and Kolkata will hope that he can get back to form. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will not be too disappointed with their performance so far. They have kept things tight and are not giving many runs away. They though would know that Kolkata can go berserk and they would need to pick up wickets.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around middle, Rana flicks this one to the leg side. The batters look for the second run but they settle for the single in the end. Another tight over from Shankar. 7 runs off this one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Gill pushes this one towards the long off region for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Rana looks to cut this one but mistimes it and it goes towards short third man. A single taken.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rana has started off well! He gets going now! His first boundary of the game! On a good length around off, Rana strides forward and lofts this one over the cover region to bag a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball around off, Rana taps this to the point region.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Shankar dishes a short ball around middle, Rana ducks under this one and lets it go.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy around middle, Rana gets on his knees and sweeps this one towards the deep square leg region to retain the strike for the next over. A good start by Rashid with the ball. Only 4 runs off this one.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Loopy around off, Rana looks to drive this one but it comes off his outside edge and goes towards the third man region and the batters collect a couple before the fielder can clean up in the deep.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter around middle, Rana is solid in his defense.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Gill works this through the mid-wicket region to collect a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball around off, Gill looks to play this one but it comes off the lower part of his bat and goes towards the mid off region.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy around off, Gill works this to the man at covers.
Rashid Khan is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over. Gill works this one to the deep mid-wicket region to collect a single. A good start by Shankar. Only 5 runs off this over.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! This is lucky for Kolkata but they will not care. On a good length around off, Gill looks to play at this one but it goes off his bat's outside edge past the diving man at short third man and it runs away to the fence for a boundary. 50 runs up for Kolkata.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row now. Good length ball around leg, Gill flicks this one but it is straight to the man at short fine leg.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball around off, Gill defends this one back towards Shankar. Three dots in a row. Good start by Shankar so far.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shankar bowls a back of a length ball around off, Gill looks to pull this one but he misses it altogether.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball around off, Gill works this one to the point region.
Nitish Rana will be the new batter in for Kolkata. Vijay Shankar is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! After the injury treatment, Rahul Tripathi falls! He was looking in good touch today but just has to go before the end of the Powerplay! Good bowling from Natarajan and he deserves this wicket. Good length ball on middle and off, Tripathi clears his front leg and then looks to go big on the leg side but misses. Natarajan does not though as the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Kolkata are 48 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay.
Rahul Tripathi seems to be in some sort of discomfort here. It looks like the ball hit him slighly hard on his arm. The physio is out there and he is having a look at the same. Let's hope that everything is okay and he can continue.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on off, Gill tucks it to point for a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot from Shubman Gill! He is looking good now! Short on middle, Gill pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Tripathi looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards cover. A single taken.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Tripathi defends it to mid on.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Tripathi looks to swing it away but fails to get any bat on it.
