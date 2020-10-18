Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Yes it is Warner and Bairstow to walk out for Hyderabad to bat in The Super Over. Who will bowl for Kolkata? It is Lockie Ferguson who will bowl the Super Over for Kolkata.
Hyderabad have broken out of jail here as they were out of this game at one stage but Warner's blitz took them to the Super Over. Brilliant. Now Hyderabad will bat first in the Super Over. Who will come out for them? It definitely should be Warner and Bairstow to open. The question for Kolkata is who should bowl for them. It should be Lockie Ferguson as he was exceptional with the ball. Let's see.
What a match we are having! After two intense innings, the match has ended in a tie and there is nothing to seperate from the two sides. It has gone to the Super Over and this is the third time that we are seeing a Super Over in this League stage! This is what the Indian T20 League is all about. We are all in for a drama!
19.6 overs (1 Run) It is a Super Over! What a match we are having! Good length ball on the pads, Warner looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball goes to the off side and the batters pick up a single only. SUPER OVER!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Are we in for a Super Over? Full ball on middle, Warner drives it to long on and picks up a couple. 2 needed from 1 ball.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What an innings from David Warner! He is playing a blinder of an innings from Warner! He has taken Hyderabad just 4 away from a victory! Good length ball around off, Warner shuffles across and then swings it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Brilliant! 8 required from 3 now! Short on off, Warner smacks it past the bowler and into the fence for a boundary.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Needed boundary for Hyderabad! Very full ball on middle, Warner heaves it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Only a single off the Free Hit! Low full toss on middle, Khan swings it to deep mid-wicket where the fielder takes the catch but it won't matter. Only a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! What a shocker of a start from Dre Russ! Good length ball outside off, Rashid Khan leaves it alone. No Ball signalled.
Andre Russell will bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Brilliant piece of work from Lockie Ferguson and Shubman Gill! Just terrific and Kolkata are on top now! Full toss on middle, Samad lifts it towards deep mid-wicket where Ferguson takes a very good catch but then he sees he is going over so he throws it to Gill who takes it. The third umpire is called for and the replays show that it is a clean catch. 18 needed from the final over.
Is that a clean catch? The soft signal is out! It looks clean. Let's see what happens.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Very full on middle, Samad digs it out to long off and picks up a couple. Good running but they need boundaries.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Warner punches it to deep cover for a single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mid off comes up and Warner hits it over him! Perfect for Hyderabad! Full toss on off, Warner smacks it over mid off for a boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Samad lifts it towards long off for a single.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent start to the over from Samad! 26 needed in 11 balls! Short and outside off, Samad cuts it over point for a boundary.
Shivam Mavi will bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Hyderabad are dealing in twos at the moment! Low full toss on middle, Warner drives it to long on for another couple. Excellent spell from Lockie Ferguson comes to an end.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower full toss on middle, Warner heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
17.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Will this prove costly for Kolkata? Andre Russell was the man! Good length ball outside off, Samad cuts it towards point. Russell dives but fails to take the catch and the ball goes to third man. Just a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Very full ball outside off, Samad looks to drive but misses. Just 2 from the over so far.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss outside off, Samad punches it to the deep cover region for a couple.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Samad looks to slog it away but misses. Good start to the over from Ferguson.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on middle, Warner tucks it wide of the long on region and picks up a couple. 37 needed in 3 overs.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Samad powers it to deep cover for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! A much-needed boundary for Hyderabad! Loopy ball on off, Samad dances down the track and then hammers it past the long off fielder for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Abdul punches it to point.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one outside off, Warner punches it to cover for a single.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent work! Varun darts this one on the pads, Warner heaves it in front of the square leg region and picks up a couple as Tripathi does well to stop it.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Samad defends it back towards the bowler.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot that is! Samad is a powerful hitter of the ball and he has hit Cummins out of the park! Short ball around middle, Samad rocks on his back foot and then pulls it over the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum.
15.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Samad defends it back to the bowler.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Samad pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
DRINKS! Hyderabad are stuttering at the moment! They have lost 5 wickets and still need 55 in 28 balls. All hopes lie on David Warner now. Kolkata have done really well to come back after the Powerplay and they are on top at the moment. If they get the wicket of Warner now, they will surely have the game in the bag. Abdul Samad is the next man in.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A wicket finally for Pat Cummins! Just the third wicket in this season for him and he has picked up a wicket at the right time. Cummins bowls a short ball around off, Shankar looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes towards point. Gill settles himself under it and takes it.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Shankar defends it to the off side.
