Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Shankar flicks this one to the mid-wicket region to retain the strike for the next over. Hyderabad require 55 runs in the last 5 overs.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Warner works this one to the long on region to run across for a single.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR...SAFE! Warner is safe and the game is still alive for Hyderabad! Loopy ball around middle, Warner looks to reverse sweep this one but it comes off his top edge and goes towards the third man area. Varun Chakravarthy runs backwards and tries to scalp this one but misses. A couple taken.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball around leg, Shankar flicks this one to the mid-wicket region to collect a single.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Loopy around leg, Shankar tucks this to the leg side for a couple.
Andre Russell seems to have hurt his hamstring and it looks painful. Let's hope that he is fine.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle, Warner pushes this one towards the long on region and they collect a single. They look for the second run but they decide not to take it in the end.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is way outside the off stump. Wided by the umpire.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Warner pushes this one to the cover region to retain the strike for the next over. 100 up for Hyderabad. They require 64 runs in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner is enjoying the pace that Cummins is offering him! This is a very well hit shot! On a good length around off, Warner lofts this one over the mid off fielder and it races away to the fence.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On a short length around middle, Shankar pulls this one towards the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Shankar looks to work this one to the off side but it comes off the toe end of his bat and rolls over near the stumps.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length around middle, Warner works this one towards mid off for a single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Warner starts the over with a boundary! Cummins bowls a back of a length ball straying around the pads, Warner hops and flicks this one but misses and it comes off his pads past the diving keeper and it races away to the fence at fine leg.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end as Shankar works this to the man stationed at mid-wicket. 75 required in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Warner plays this one to the deep cover region for one.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up ball outside off, Warner drives this one towards wide of long off and the batters collect two runs before the fielder can clean up in the deep.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Warner cuts this one but it is to the man at point.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Warner punches this but it is straight to the man at covers.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball around off, Shankar taps it towards point and the batters race across for the single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Warner pushes it to the off side.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Full ball on the pads, Warner tucks it to deep square leg for a couple.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Shankar guides it to third man for a single.
Vijay Shankar walks out with his willow to bat for Hyderabad.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Where was Lockie Ferguson all this while? First game in the Indian T20 League, 2020 and has picked up three wickets and all have been big ones. This was a terrific delivery from Lockie Ferguson. A perfect yorker and it gets the better of Pandey. Ferguson bowls one on off, Pandey has no answer to it as he fails to dig it out and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Terrific. 82 needed from 51 balls.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Very full ball on the pads, Warner looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the off side for a leg bye.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Pandey pushes it to mid off for just a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Manish drives it to long off for another run. 6 from Kuldeep's first.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Warner drives it to long off for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, played back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up outside off, Warner drives it through extra cover and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Pandey pushes it to point for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Good start from Kuldeep Yadav! Brilliant! Floated on off, Warner looks to defend after coming down the track but it takes his pads and goes over the keeper. A leg bye taken.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 164, are 109/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.