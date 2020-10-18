Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling from Pat Cummins! Hyderabad have raced to 46 for 0 at the end of 5 overs. Short on middle, Bairstow pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
4.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Bairstow looks to drive it off the back foot but fails to get any bat on it.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Kane nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Full down the leg side, Williamson looks to flick but misses.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Majestic shot! Williamson is looking so good, despite that injury. Full on middle, Williamson chips it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Full ball outside off, Williamson drives it through extra cover. Williamson is struggling with an injury but still makes it back for the second.
Pat Cummins is back on.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whacked! Shortish on middle, Bairstow smashes it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. 13 runs from the 4th over and this has been a good start from Hyderabad.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is poor bowling from Russell! Cannot bowl there to Bairstow! Full on the pads, Jonny flicks it over short fine leg for a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle, Bairstow pulls but finds short fine leg.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Williamson pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kane taps it to point.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot from Kane Williamson! He is struggling with his running due to an injury but that does not seem to trouble him with his shot-making. Back of a length ball outside off, Williamson punches it through cover for a boundary.
Andre Russell will bowl now for Kolkata.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Bairstow waits on his back foot and then looks to cut but misses.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Up in the air but safe! Loopy ball on middle, Williamson is early into the shot but it lobs towards deep mid-wicket where it lands safely. Just a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Bairstow works it to deep square leg for a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bairstow is looking to unsettle Chakravarthy! Back-to-back boundaries for Bairstow! Loopy ball on middle, Bairstow goes on his knees and then sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely swept away! Floated on middle, Bairstow goes on his knees and then sweeps it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Bairstow works it to short fine leg.
Varun Chakravarthy is introduced into the attack for the first time today.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third man has a bit of work to do there but does not get there! Good length ball outside off, Williamson cuts it through cover-point and picks up a boundary. 10 from the second over.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Handsomely played from Williamson! Brilliant way to get the first boundary of the innings! Good length ball on middle, Williamson makes room and then creams the drive through the covers for a boundary.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Bairstow moves a little forward and then pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Williamson gets off the mark by pushing it down to mid off for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) EDGY! Williamson has to be careful! Good length ball outside off, Williamson looks to cut but it takes the underedge and goes to the keeper on the bounce.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Mavi starts with a good length ball outside off, Williamson cuts but finds the point fielder.
Who will partner Cummins with the new ball for Kolkata? It will be Shivam Mavi.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Two to end the over! Still a good one for Kolkata! Good length ball on middle, Bairstow works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
0.5 over (0 Run) Cracker of a bouncer from Cummins! He digs it on middle, Bairstow ducks under it. Can he end the over well?
0.4 over (0 Run) Four dots in a row! Length ball on middle, Bairstow defends it back to the bowler.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Bairstow strides forward and blocks it out towards mid on. Good start from Pat Cummins.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length on middle, Bairstow defends it back to the bowler.
We are back for the chase! The openers of Hyderabad, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow walk out into the middle. A change in the openers for Hyderabad. Pat Cummins will start proceedings with the ball for Kolkata. Off we go...
0.1 over (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Bairstow looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
