Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Gill creates room for himself and then punches it but straight to cover.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Tripathi tucks it to square leg for a single.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Gill works it to mid on for a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! Gill is targetting Thampi here and it is paying off! Back of a length ball around leg, Gill makes room and then cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one is smashed though! Gill picked the bones out of that! Good length ball on middle, Gill smacks it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Luck going in Gill's favour today! Good length ball around off, Gill looks to heave it away but gets a top edge and it goes to the vacant third man region for a boundary.
Basil Tampi is back on. A change of ends for him.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away nicely! 13 from the over! Short and around the pads, Tripathi swivels and then pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Gill punches it to mid off and crosses over for a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Gill punches it to mid on for a dot.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Tripathi defends it to point and takes a single.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Some shot from Tripathi! Holds the pose after hitting that shot! Good length ball on off, Tripathi powers it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Natarajan starts with a length ball on middle, Gill flicks it wide of mid on for a single.
T Natarajan will bowl now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish length ball on middle, Gill works it to mid-wicket where a half-stop by the fielder there makes the batters take a single.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Tripathi flicks it to the leg side for just a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Sharma bowls a good length ball on middle, Tripathi nudges it to mid-wicket.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Gill tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Gill pushes it to cover.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller length delivery outside off, Gill drives but finds the cover fielder.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Just 6 from the over but Thampi should have had a wicket! Good length ball on middle, Tripathi works it to the deep square leg region for a couple.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Gill pushes it towards mid off and takes another run. The fielder has a shy at the stumps at the bowler's end but misses.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Tripathi defends it to the off side for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Rashid Khan drops a sitter! He is normally a good catcher of the ball but drops a simple one on this occasion! This was not the best of deliveries but these sort of chances have to be taken. Full ball on the pads, Gill flicks it uppishly towards deep square leg. Rashid Khan runs ahead but fails to hold onto a simple catch. Khan suggests that he failed to pick it up. A single taken.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gill punches it to cover.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Thampi starts with a back of a length ball on off, Tripathi taps it to the third man region for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end for Hyderabad? It will be Basil Thampi.
0.6 over (0 Run) 6 from the first over! Good length ball on off, Gill dances down the pitch and pushes it to mid off. A decent start for both the sides.
0.5 over (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Tripathi works it to square leg and crosses over for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length on middle, Tripathi tucks it to mid-wicket.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice way to get off the mark for Rahul Tripathi! Good start from him! Full ball outside off, Tripathi lunges forward and then drives it through point for a boundary.
0.2 over (1 Run) Gill and Kolkata are underway! Good length ball on middle, Gill flicks it towards short mid-wicket. The fielder makes a half-stop and the batters collect a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sandeep Sharma starts with an inswinger on middle, Gill moves down the pitch and then works it to mid on.
Right! We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is about to begin. The umpires walk out into the middle. The players of Hyderabad are in a huddle and David Warner is imparting some final words of wisdom before the fielders take their respective positions out on the field. The openers of Kolkata, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi make their way out into the middle. Sandeep Sharma will begin with the ball for Hyderabad. Off we go..
Rashid Khan is in for a chat. He says that it is about giving 100 percent and they try to give 100 percent with the bat, ball and in the field. Goes onto say that his quick-arm action and the release point is a reason for his success and more importantly, he hides his leggie which makes it difficult for the batters to pick. Goes onto say that he focusses on bowling in the right areas.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad (IN PLACE OF SHAHBAZ NADEEM), Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi (IN PLACE OF KHALEEL AHMED).
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav (IN PLACE OF PRASIDH KRISHNA), Lockie Ferguson (IN PLACE OF CHRIS GREEN), Varun Chakravarthy.
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of Kolkata, starts off by saying that they will try to improve their basics and they did not do that in their previous game against Mumbai. Adds that they will look to get themselves into the contest. States that there are two changes as Lockie Ferguson and Kuldeep Yadav come in place of Chris Green and Prasidh Krishna. Says that Narine is not fully fit and that is why he misses out in this game.
David Warner, the skipper of Hyderabad, starts off by saying that the wicket is a bit challenging in Dubai than what you see here and says that this is a bit of a different wicket. Adds that there are two changes to his team as Basil Thampi is in and Khaleel Ahmed misses out and that one spinner comes in place of another.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. Eoin Morgan and David Warner are out in the middle for the toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Hyderabad. HYDERABAD WILL BOWL FIRST!
Pitch report - Danny Morrison is out there for the pitch report. He says that it is really hot out there. Adds the dimensions are a little more even as they are playing on a different pitch. He is joined by Ian Bishop. Bishop says that the pitch will offer something for the quick bowlers. Adds that there is grass on the wicket and bowlers in the previous games have used the short ball to good effect. Ian says that the average score here is around 160s.
Super Sunday is here and there are two exciting matches coming up. First one is between Kolkata and Hyderabad who are both stumbling in the tournament so far. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a loss in their previous games and they both are lying in the middle of the table. Kolkata, though would take confidence from the last encounter between these sides as they defeated Hyderabad comfortably. The good news for Kolkata is that Sunil Narine has got his action cleared and in all likelihood, he is going to play. The performance of Hyderabad has not been great and they will look to make a comeback starting from this game. Who will come out on top? Warner's Hyderabad or Morgan's Kolkata? Stay tuned.
