Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, says he got nervous when Pooran was playing and he always regarded him as a very good player. States he was fortunate to play with him in Bangladesh and it is always worrying to see him strike like that. Credits the way Rashid bowled and he is lucky he has a bowler like him. Mentions having Bhuvneshwar Kumar out is a big loss but it is an opportunity for the others to step up. Admits he loves batting with Bairstow and he loves batting with him and it is going well with them. Ends by saying they were looking to go after the bowlers at the start and that worked with them. Finishes by saying the next game is a day game and he is looking forward to it.
Rashid Khan is caught down for a chat. Rashid says losing Marsh and Bhuvi is a big blow but feels they have a good combination and thinks it is important that people take responsibility and they are doing it in this team so he is happy. Rashid says that the plan was simple and tells the plan was to score 180-185 and anything above would have been good. Tells Warner said to enjoy their bowling and give their all in the field. Tells Najeeb Tarakai was a good friend of all his Afghanistan teammates and he is very sad and shocked by the news of his passing away.
Punjab skipper, KL Rahul says that if they lose wickets in the Powerplay it was always going to be tough especially with only 6 batters. Tells losing Mayank was tough and tells that whatever they hit in the air found the fielder. Credits the bowlers for pulling things back in the death and states it as a positive. Says Pooran is batting really well and it is a joy to watch him bat. Tells if they get a decent start up front they know Nicholas can do the job. States Bishnoi has not been afraid whenever he has asked him to bowl and adds that it is a joy to watch a youngster taking responsibility. Tells everyone is working hard and are in a good head space but feels sometimes it does not come off and one needs to be patient and not panic and back them.
The Hyderabad bowling was very good! However, their fifth bowler did take a pounding. Sharma did take the wicket of Rahul but he along with Samad went for above 40 in their 2 overs. However, the rest were excellent, especially Rashid who is back to his best. The three pacers were also impressive and hence, those two overs did not make a lot of difference. A very complete performance from Hyderabad and Warner will be very pleased.
A thumping win for Hyderabad! It was never in doubt to be honest after they scored 200 courtesy Bairstow and Warner. The former was the mainstay but it is their partnership which took them to that total. Also, chasing such a big total, Punjab also needed a good start from their openers who have been so influential for them but that was not the case. Also, they were three even before they crossed 60. They looked down and out at that time but Pooran came out all guns blazing. He got Punjab back in the game single-handedly. He though failed to get support at the other end and to chase this kind of a target alone, is an improbable one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That is it! Comprehensive win for Hyderabad and Natarajan finishes with two wickets. Full around off, Arshdeep hits it uppishly straight to Warner at mid off. Too safe a pair of hands to drop those. HYDERABAD WIN BY 69 RUNS!
16.4 overs (0 Run) Another ball in the block hole. Arshdeep manages to defend it.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Very full on off, Arshdeep jams it out.
Arshdeep Singh is the last man in.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! The sweet sound of Timber! First wicket for Natarajan in this innings! A perfect yorker on middle and off, it would trouble any top batsman so it is too good for a number 11. Cottrell is slow to get his bat down and Natarajan strikes. Just a wicket away are Hyderabad.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Bishnoi runs it down to third man for a single.
Rashid Khan is done from this end so who does Warner call now to do the formalities? It is T Natarajan.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, Cottrell defends it. 71 needed in 4 overs just in case you were wondering.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Another short one around the body, Bishnoi pulls it to fine leg for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Typical pace bowler's response. He gets hit for a boundary so he bangs it in short! Bishnoi looks to pull but gets hit on the grill.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bishnoi did the job with the ball and he will try to do something with the bat as well. Full on middle and off, Bishnoi lofts it straight down the ground and gets a boundary.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Another one at the stumps, Bishnoi defends it.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Bishnoi defends it.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 16.5 overs, Kings XI Punjab, chasing a target of 202, are 132. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.