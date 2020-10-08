Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Trevor Bayliss feels that Punjab did manage to pull things back towards the end. Tells that they changed the pace of the ball and did well but credits his batters for putting over 200. Is pleased to see both Warner and Bairstow are scoring the runs together. Hopes they continue to do so. Adds that their batting has not done as good as it did last year but feels the bowlers are doing their job nicely.
So 202 is what Punjab will need off their 20 overs. Their openers will once again need to deliver just like they have done throughout the tournament. Their middle order too might need to step up today. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will be confident to defend this as they pride themselves on their bowling. This should be a fascinating chase. Join us for that in a while. But before that let us hear from Hyderabad coach, Trevor Bayliss.
It was a tale of 2 halves for the Punjab bowling. For the first 15 overs they continued their struggle from where they left off against Chennai and took their tally to 33.4 overs without a wicket. But after the 15th over it was a completely different bowling attack. Led by the young but mightily impressive Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh. The leggie started the comeback mission, getting rid of both the openers in the same over. This started the panic in Hyderabad dug out and rejuvenated Punjab bowling. The leggie finished with 3/29 from the 3 overs he bowled. Arshdeep too impressed and finished with 2/33 from his 4! This ensured Punjab gave away just 41 runs and picked 6 wickets in the final 5 overs which has kept them well in this game.
What an exhibition of batting we witnessed from the Englishman, Jonny Bairstow. He was given an early life by KL Rahul and boy did the Yorkshire man made it count. He went hammer and tongs after the Punjab bowlers. He was unfortunate to miss out on a well-deserved ton, falling just 3 runs shot. His 97 along with Warner's supporting 52 set the platform for grandstand finish. The duo added 160 off just 91 balls. It looked like Hyderabad were well on course for a score in the range of over 220 but once Warner departed wickets started to fall in clusters and the Men in Orange stuttered and somehow managed to get over 200 in the end.
Excellent comeback from Punjab! They have done extremely well to pull things back in the final 5 overs and they head into the break with a bit of momentum which they desperately needed. They have done extremely well to restrict Hyderabad to 201 when 220-230 looked on the cards.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Two! The magic 200 does come up! Fuller and outside off, this is hit through covers for two. HYDERABAD END WITH 201/6!
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Sharma holes out! A low full toss on middle, not easy to clear the fence on such deliveries with the boundaries being so big. Sharma ends up clipping it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. Maxwell runs in and takes a good catch diving forward.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker now on middle, Williamson jams it out towards point for one.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A one-handed biggie! Wow! Williamson seemed like he was done in by the pace but still manages to hit it over the ropes. Fuller and on off, Williamson is a touch early in the stroke but still goes ahead with it. He gets it off the middle and it clears the long off fence. 11 from the first three balls.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full toss and Williamson takes full toll of it. He lofts it over covers. No man in the deep and a boundary results. A boundary early on, just what Hyderabad would have wanted.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Sharma swings but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for two.
Mohammed Shami to bowl the last over!
18.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end but a good over for Hyderabad! Fuller and on off, it is hit towards mid off for one. 13 needed in the last over to get to 200.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 200 does look possible now! A shorter in length delivery outside off, Sharma stands tall and pulls it to the left of the long on fielder. He runs there but can't get to it.
18.4 overs (0 Run) That is close! A full toss, tailing in from middle. Sharma looks to whip it but misses. It goes really close past the leg pole.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SiX! What a shot to get off the mark! He did not even look to hit that hard. It was just a push type shot. Fuller and on middle, Sharma shows the full face of the bat and pushes it uppishly straight down the ground. It goes all the way over the long on fence.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Williamson pushes it towards cover for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Pooran makes no mistake this time and he is elated! A good catch this one. Arshdeep bowls this full and on middle, Garg looks to whip it over the long on fence. Once again the boundary is a little too long. Not a lot of power behind the shot. Pooran tracks back and takes it nicely. Good start to the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! On off, this is pushed through covers for a couple!
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Bishnoi gets his man! Samad does not last long. A short one and on middle. Samad looks to pull but is a touch early in the stroke. It goes off the toe-end towards deep mid-wicket. Arshdeep makes no mistake. Wickets is what Punjab need to stem the run flow and that is what they are doing at the moment.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) In the gap! Samad steps down again but does not get to the pitch of it. He chips it towards deep mid-wicket for two.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket again for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! How costly will this prove? Poor from Pooran, that had to be taken! Samad comes down the track and hits it flat and to the left of Pooran at long off. He runs there and looks to take it but the ball pops out and goes behind for a boundary. Just what Rahul did not want when the momentum was shifting.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Samad whips it behind square leg for just a single. Superb over from Arshdeep. Just 4 off this one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one on the pads, Samad turns it to the on side but it is another dot.
16.4 overs (3 Runs) Kane Williamson is off the mark! Good length ball on off, Williamson comes down the track and lofts it over covers. The fielder chases it and stops it with a slide to save one run.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Kane pushes it to mid off. Three balls and no runs of it so far.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Williamson starts his innings with a push to point.
Who will walk out next? The experienced and calm, Kane Williamson or will Hyderabad send Abhishek Sharma for some power hitting? It is Kane Williamson.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught and bowled! Soft dismissal! Hyderabad have lost 3 wickets in 7 balls. Golden Duck for Manish Pandey! This game is turning on its head! Slower ball bowled into the surface. Manish Pandey looks to turn it to the on side but ends up balloning it to the right of Arshdeep Singh who takes a simple catch.
15.6 overs (0 Run) An outstanding over from Bishnoi. A run and two wickets. Could well be the mometum changing one. On middle, it is defended.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is pushed down to long on for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! It is not going down leg and the on-field call has to be overturned! Excellent review from Punjab and what an over this is from Bishnoi. He gets both the set batters and it is heartbreak for Bairstow as he walks back three short of a ton. It is the slider. It lands on leg and then straightens a touch. Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but it is turned down. The ball rolls towards short third man. Pandey wants a run but Bairstow is a touch late to take off. In the end, they go for it. The fielder there fires it to the keeper who whips the bails off and appeals. That is referred upstairs and in the meantime, Rahul also takes the review. First they check for the LBW and Hawk Eye shows three reds. That is that. Two new batters at the crease now with not a lot of overs to go. Exactly what Punjab would have wanted.
A double referral! One for an LBW as the appeal was turned down. That looks to be sliding down the leg side. Then there is an appeal for a run out. Bairstow is the man in question. Punjab are confident about that.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, JB looks to cut but ends up mistiming it towards cover.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On off, it is pushed towards cover.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Stop the press, Punjab have broken through! Warner is out of here! A much-needed one but Warner has played his role. He played as the able foil to Bairstow and their mammoth stand has put Hyderabad in a comfortable position. He looks to play the slog sweep but does so against the turn. It is the googly on off. Warner looks to go over the mid-wicket fence but only manages to hit it high up in the air towards long on where Maxwell takes a good catch. Can Punjab keep Hyderabad under 200?
