Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Pooran pushes it to mid off. 5 gone Hyderabad are 37/2. They need 165 in 90 balls.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg, Pooran flicks it towards square leg and gets a couple.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Khaleel pulls his lenght back a bit around off. Pooran defends it.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunching way to get off the mark! Full outside off, Pooran gets on his front foot and drives it deliciously through covers for a boundary.
Will Punjab promote Maxwell or will it be someone else coming at number 4? It is Nichollas Pooran.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The rub of the green going Hyderabad's way! This was not a shot you get out to because he absolutely middled it. Good length ball outside off, Prabhsimran Sing crunches his punch as it makes a cracking sound as it hits the bat. His shot though is uppish and straight to Priyam Garg at cover. He pouches it safely. Not easy as the ball was travlling like a bullet to him.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Unbelivable shot from Prabhsimran! Full around off, Prabhsimran lofts it over Warner at mid off and gets a boundary.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on the pads, Rahul tucks it but straight to mid-wicket.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single to the off side.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Prabhsimran and Punjab need more of these! On the pads, Prabhsimran lofts his flick over mid-wicket and gets a boundary.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Rahul punches it towards extra cover and gets a single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, Prabhsimran Singh runs it down to third man for one.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Prabhsimran flicks it but finds mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Full ball on off, Rahul drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on middle, Rahul flicks it through square leg for a couple.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul pushes it towards the off side.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length on off, Prabhsimran pushes it towards point for a run.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Singh punches it to covers.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Prabhsimran Singh is in! On middle and leg, Rahul flicks it to the right of short mid-wicket and goes off for a quick run. The fielder there dives and stops the ball. He sends a good throw at the keeper's end. Bairstow collects the ball before the stumps and then whips it. He does well. The square leg umpire goes upstairs and replay shows Prabhsimran Singh is in. A direct hit might have sent the youngster back in the dug out.
Is Singh short of his crease? A direct hit would have done it for sure.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) On off, layed to point for a brace.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul looks to defend but the ball shapes away and takes the outside edge. Luckily it falls short and away from the man at slip.
Who will walk out to bat at number 3? It is Prabhsimran Singh who comes out to bat now.
1.3 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Oh dear me! This is what Punjab did not want! Excellent fielding from Warner. His commitment and athleticism has made this wicket happen. Good length ball around off, Mayank Agarwal drives it to the left and away of extra cover. Warner runs behind it and then stops it with a dive. Mayank and Rahul finish the first run and go for the second. They both come halfway down but Rahul then sees the ball has been stopped by Warner and changes his mind. Agarwal is in no man's land. Warner sends the throw perfectly at the bowler's end and Khaleel does the rest.
1.2 overs (1 Run) This one is on off and angling in. Rahul glances it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good start from Khaleel! Good length ball outside off, it comes in to the right hander. Rahul looks to punch but misses.
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl from the other end first up with the new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) An inswinger on off, Agarwal taps it to point but Rahul is quick to turn him down. Good start for Punjab! 9 from the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely timing and placement! Good length ball around off and it moves away from him. Agarwal leans on his drive and hits it right off the middle through extra cover for a boundary. Did not look to hit it hard but just timed it to perfection.
0.4 over (2 Runs) On the pads, Mayank tickles it towards square leg and gets another brace.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Agarwal punches it straight to cover.
0.2 over (2 Runs) IN THE AIR BUT IN NO MAN'S LAND! Fullish ball on off and middle, the ball shapes in to Agarwal. He looks to loft it straight down the ground but chips it over and luckily away from mid on and mid off for a couple.
0.1 over (1 Run) Rahul and Punjab are off the mark straightaway! Good length ball outside off, it comes back in just a bit. Rahul punches it to the right of cover and gets a single.
