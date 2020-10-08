Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Good ball to finish the over! Yorker on middle and leg, Warner jams it out. Another good over for Hyderabad. 11 off this one. They are 52/0 with one over of Powerplay remaining.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Warner flicks it but straight to mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is slammed! Shortish ball around off, Warner slams it over point and gets another boundary. He looks in the mood tonight.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mistimed but good enough for Warner! Short ball on off, it is the heavy ball. Warner mistimes his pull but it is away from diving KL Rahul at mid on and goes to the fence.
4.2 overs (3 Runs) IN THE AIR AND DROPPED! How costly will this prove to be? It is the skipper himself who is the guilty party. Length ball on off, Bairstow comes down the track and chips it to the right of mid off. Rahul there dives and gets his fingertips to it. He cannot hold onto it. He parries it away towads long on and Bairstow gets three along with a lifeline.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Bairstow wrists it to short mid-wicket and calls an early no.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! A good one for Hyderabad. 15 off this one. The last ball is around off, Bairstow strokes it to point and keeps the strike with a run.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Back of a length delivery on the body, Bairstow pulls it over Bishnoi who jumps at short fine leg but the ball goes over him in double quick time and goes away to the fence.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Bairstow drives it straight to the man at mid off.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious from Bairstow! Length ball around off, Bairstow drives it right off the middle of his bat through covers for a boundary.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is Bairstow at his best! Fuller ball around off, Bairstow takes the advantage of the fielding restrictions and lofts this over point for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! Length ball on off, Warner taps it to cover-point and takes a quick single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Faulty start for Sheldon from the other end! He bowls one down the leg side, Warner looks to flick but misses.
Change in bowling! With the addition of Mujeeb, Rahul has more freedom to rotate his bowlers in the Powerplay. He has used that and called Cottrell back into the attack from the other end.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Punches straight to the fielder. Good length ball around off, Bairstow gets on his back foot and punches it with a straight bat but straight to the man at short cover.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Much better from Shami! Bowls it on a length and makes this one come back in to the southpaw with the angle. Warner taps it to the off side and takes a quick single.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time connects with his pull and gets a boundary! A half-tracker around off, Warner transfers his body weight on his back foot and pulls it well over the man at short mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slightly shorter than a length outside off. Warner looks to pull but misses as this one is not short enough for David to pull.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Bairstow too shimmies down the track and tucks it towards square leg for a single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Shami starts with a back of a length delivery around off, Warner comes down the track and punches it but not with much timing towards extra cover for a single.
Bowling change. First bowling change of the game as Shami replaces Cottrell.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Bairstow defends it off the front foot to get through the over. 6 off Mujeeb's first over this season.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and off, Warner milks it to long on and gets a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jonny turns it to the on side for the first single of the evening.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Lucky escape for Mujeeb! He bowls another full toss around off, Bairstow this time misses out and hits it to mid off.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift for Bairstow to get off the mark! A nice gift wrapped full toss outside off, Bairstow crunches it through covers and gets a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Mujeeb starts with a tossed up ball on off, Bairstow defends it to start his innings.
Will we see spin from the other end or will Rahul go with Shami? It will be spin as Mujeeb Ur Rahman is into the attack for the first time this season.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent start for Hyderabad! 13 off the first over! Length ball around off, Warner looks to play but gets an outside edge which goes well away from the man at slip for a boundary.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner is off the mark! Cottrell bowls this one a tad fuller than the previous delivery, Warner backs himself this time and goes downtown. Th ball bounces before the ropes and goes away to the fence.
0.4 over (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fullish ball around off, Warner looks to go downtown but the ball swings away and misses the outside edge by just a whisker.
0.4 over (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! First runs off the evening and it has come courtesy an overcooked bouncer. It goes over the head of Warner and also goes past Singh behind the stumps and to the ropes.
0.3 over (0 Run) Length ball on off, Warner pushes it back to the bowler.
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Warner taps it to backward point and looks for one but cannot get it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Cracking sound first up! Cottrell starts with a full ball shaping away from southpaw around off. Warner crunches his drive but straight to the man at short cover.
We are all in readiness for the action to begin. The umpires make their way out to the middle. Punjab are in a huddle with their skipper, KL Rahul, having a final word before his troops take their respective positions in the field. The dynamic duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow walk out to open the innings for Hyderabad.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Prabhsimran Singh (IN FOR HARPREET BRAR), Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh (IN FOR SARFARAZ KHAN), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (IN FOR CHRIS JORDAN), Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed (IN FOR SIDDARTH KAUL), T Natarajan.
KL Rahul, Punjab skipper, says they wanted to bat first too but he was not very sure. States they are not able to close down the games despite starting off well in both the departments. Mentions the atmosphere in the dressing room is good, the players know what mistakes they have made and they are looking forward to this game. Informs they have three changes - Prabhsimran Singh comes in for Harpreet Brar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes in for Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh comes in for Sarfaraz Khan.
David Warner, Hyderabad skipper, says the way his team lines up, batting first is the way to go. States they lost wickets at the wrong time in the last game and that is where they need to work. In the bowling, they did bowl a few bad deliveries and that cost them. Reckons something between 170-200 is above par but he has no idea how the wicket will play. Informs Khaleel Ahmed comes in for Siddarth Kaul.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. It lands in favour of Hyderabad and they elect to bat.
Pitch Report - Brett Lee says this pitch has got more carry than the other wickets. Further adds, there is a little bit of more grass and there won't be a lot of turn. Ends by saying it won't change a lot.
Hello and welcome to Match 22 of the league as Hyderabad takes on Punjab. Two teams desperate to get wins are going head to head and both will be eager to end their losing run. Can Warner inspire Hyderabad and get a win or will it be boys from Punjab who will do the Bhangra at the end of the evening?
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 55/0. The live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.