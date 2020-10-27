Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! We have had a pretty one-sided encounter in this game as Hyderabad mauled Delhi. They really needed this victory and their emphatic performance makes sure that they end the night with two more points in their kitty. Delhi, on the other hand, have lost their third game on the trot and will look to bounce back in their next encounter. The action continues on Wednesday, 27th October, 2020 as the top two teams battle it out, Bangalore lock horns against Mumbai in Abu Dhabi. The game begins at 1800 local (1400 GMT). We hope to have your company for that game. Until then, take care.
For his stupendious knock, Wriddhimann Saha is named the Man of the Match. Saha says that he took his chances along with Warner in the Powerplay. Tells that the wicket was not an easy one to bat on. Tells it was easy to bat with Warner. Says he was looking to bat his natural way. Adds he is happy to be selected in the Indian Test side.
Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, says that they were very disappointed with their last chase. Adds that he was not disappointed to lose the toss and put in to bat. Tells they decided to take on Nortje and Rabada and is happy that it paid off. Warner admits that the wickets are getting a tad slow and he felt it was about taking on the attack. Admits leaving Bairstow out was difficult to do but feels Holder has played well and having someone like Williamson batting at number 4 helps. Credits Saha for his innings and tells his strike rate in the Powerplay is incredible. Informs that he has a niggle in his groin but Warner is not too sure. Adds that Shankar and Manish Pandey walked off as well. On Rashid, Warner says that people do not go after him and it shows the respect he has. Adds that on a ball that is getting dew on it, he still has a knack of picking wickets.
Stay tuned for the presentation as we hear from Hyderabad's winning skipper and also find out who the Man of the Match is.
Hyderabad's Afghanistan superstar, Rashid Khan, is caught for a chat. The Afghanistan sensation says that it was important for them to play well and feels the wicket was helping. Rashid says he focuses on bowling economically as it helps him and helps the bowler bowling from the other end. Tells he goes with a clear mindset and looks to bowl the correct areas. Tells he just looks to bowl in the right area no matter whether he is bowling first or second. Rashid says that as a bowler one has to play with the mindset of the batter and mix it up.
Delhi skipper, Shreyas Iyer, admits that it is a big loss for them but says that they cannot bog down. Thinks that one win is very important for them and feels that they are motivated after this loss. Thinks they lost the game in the Powerplay with the ball as they gave away 70 runs. Tells that they need to be strong as these losses cannot put them down and further says that they will see to it that they do their studies right and put in better effort. On whether he made the wrong decision at the toss, he says it is tough to choose what to do on this pitch after winning the toss. So, he feels it is better to lose it. Smiles and says he was unfortunate to win it. Tells that they discuss a lot about opposition batsmen and feels that it was unfortunate that they did not do well with the ball and credits Hyderabad for their performance. Shreyas feels any team can surprise anyone and one cannot underestimate anyone. Tells that it will be a good competition in the next two games.
Earlier in the day, Hyderabad went on a rampage as they ended their batting with 219 on the board. It was mainly due to the exploits from the birthday boy, Warner and also Saha as they added 107 runs for the first wicket. Warner got to a good half-century while Saha scored 87 off just 45 balls. The bowling by Delhi was wayward as they were sent all over the park by the batters of Hyderabad. Their star bowler, Rabada went wicket-less and also was expensive in this game. Overall, this was an emphatic victory for Hyderabad.
Hyderabad were brilliant with the bat and continued that momentum with the ball as well. Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem scalped two wickets right in their first overs. It was then the Rashid Khan show as he was on fire getting rid of Hetmyer and Rahane in his first over. After that, there was no way back for Delhi. Rashid Khan was the star of the show as his figures for the night were 4-0-7-3. Absolutely brilliant from the Afghan spinner. Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma scalped two wickets while Shankar, Nadeem and Holder were a part of the wickets column as well. A brilliant show with the ball by Hyderabad.
Chasing a big total of 219, Delhi, needed to start off with a bang but they did not get that start. They lost Dhawan in the first over. They would have wanted him to fire but he failed on this occasion. Stoinis, walked out next to bat. But he too was back into the hut soon as well. Delhi were 2 wickets down by the end of the second over. Rahane and Hetmyer tried their best to add some runs and stitch a good partnership. They lost Hetmyer right after the Powerplay. After that, it became tough for them to come back into the game. Wickets kept tumbling down one after the other and chasing this big total they could not crawl back into the game. Only four players from the Delhi batting crossed the double-digit mark in terms of runs. That tells you everything that you need to know about their batting. Not the best show with the bat for Delhi
What a massive victory this has been for Hyderabad. They needed a win if they wanted to stay alive in the hunt for the playoffs and they have performed supremely on the night as they win this game by 88 runs. It is also the first game in this year's tournament that Delhi have been bowled out. Just the birthday gift that Warner would have wanted.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That is the end of Delhi's innings. Comprehensive win for Hyderabad. Natarajan hits the deck hard around off. Nortje looks to pull but ends up hitting it off the upper half of his bat. It goes high in the air to the left of short mid-wicket. This has not been an easy ground to take catches as the ball tends to swirl here. Substitute, Priyam Garg though keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a good catch. HYDERABAD WIN BY 88 RUNS!
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Nortje keeps it out.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Tushar looks to play the reverse hit but it goes to the leg side off the other side of his bat. Single taken.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Low full toss outside off, Tushar leaves it alone.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tushar is having a blast with the bat! In the slot on middle, Deshpande hits it straight down the ground for a boundary.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Bouncer from Natarajan. Giving Nortje a taste of his own medicine. Anrich manages to pull it without looking at it towards square for one.
The last batter for Delhi, Anrich Nortje walks out into the middle. T Natarajan will bowl the penultimate over for Hyderabad. 3-0-20-1 are his figures so far. Can he end the game in this over?
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Ashwin holes out. Expensive day for Holder but he gets into the wickets column as well. Full on middle, Ashwin looks to heave it over mid-wicket but it goes off the lower half of his bat. It goes high in the air but straight to deep mid-wicket. Samad is one of the safest fielder in the side and he takes a good catch.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Another yorker. Ashwin, too jams it out towards mid on for a couple. Much better from Holder.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Almost a yorker on middle, Deshpande plays it towards mid on for one.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Spanked! Back of a length delvery on off, Deshpande flat-bats it over long off for a biggie.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Good stop from Sandeep Sharma! Fuller outside off, Tushar swings but gets a thick outside edge. It goes to the right of third man. Sandeep runs to that side and saves it before the ropes with a dive.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Superb shot, probably the best of the evening. Full on off, Deshpande smashes it straight down the ground and the ball races away to the long on fence.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Tushar pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Ashwin would have continued his jog to the pavilion. Length ball on off, Ashwin plays it to mid off and calls for a single. Holder has a shy at the stumps but misses. Had Sandeep gone back to the stumps at the bowler's end this would have still been an easy run out.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shorter on middle, Ashwin pulls it delightfully over mid-wicket for a boundary,
16.3 overs (0 Run) Appeal but turned down. This time no review from Warner. Full and angling in from middle. Ashwin looks to flick but gets hit on the pad. There is an appeal from Sandeep but the umpire is unmoved. He seems to signal there was some bat.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Deshpande punches it to long on for one.
Tushar Deshpande is the new man in.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It has just been the birthday boy's day. Warner has got almost everything he wanted this evening. A very full ball wide outside off. Pant stretches to hit it. His bat hits the ground hard as the ball goes past his edge and to the substitute keeper, Goswami. Sandeep and Goswami appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Warner signals the 'T' straightaway. Replay rolls in and Ultra Edge shows there is a spike as the ball went past the bat. The on-field decision is overturned and Pant joins his teammates in the dug out.
The third umpire is called into play as David Warner goes for the review for this caught behind appeal. Ultra Edge rolls in there is a spike as the ball passes the bat. Pant will have to walk back now.
Ravichandran Ashwin walks out into the middle. Sandeep Sharma is back with the ball for Hyderabad.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! A spicy Natarajan special is too good for Rabada. A yorker on off. Rabada who has given this treatment to a lot of batters, is on the receiving end this time. He looks to jam it out but it is too good for him and the ball goes onto disturb the stump.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Slowish short ball outside off, Rabada comes down the track to hit but misses.
15.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Stunning effort nonetheless from substitute, Abhishek Sharma. Full outside off, Pant smashes it uppishly to the right of short cover. Substitute, Abhishek Sharma there dives to that side. Gets his hands to it but cannot bask it in.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full toss outside off. Pant swings across the line but connects with nothing.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on the body. Pant lifts his flick towards deep square leg. Garg misreads it a bit but saves it before the ropes. Two taken.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant has picked the bones out of that one. Overpitched outside off from Natarajan. Pant smashes it through mid off for a boundary.
Match Reports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.0 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 220, are 131. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.