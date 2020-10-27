Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! Hyderabad have ended their innings with a mammoth total of 219. Delhi will have to start with a bang if they want to chase it down. Delhi have the batters to chase this down but they will need to step up on the gas from ball 1. Which side comes out on top? Will Rashid Khan and co. make small work of this chase or does Iyer and co. have something else planned in store for us? An exciting second essay of play awaits. Join us for the chase in a bit.
Delhi were poor with the ball on the night. They were plummeled right from the start of the innings and it continued till the end. They did not look like themselves with the ball and it was showing. Their star bowler Rabada was also poor and could not scalp a wicket. He was on the expensive side too. Apart from Stoinis, none of the other bowlers were economical. Ashwin and Nortje are the only bowlers whose names were in the wickets column. Just a night to forget with the ball for Delhi.
Hyderabad were right on the money since the first delivery of the innings. It was their new opening batting duo of Warner and Saha who were on fire in the Powerplay. The birthday boy, Warner was all guns blazing going after every bowler he faced while Saha was on the backfoot. Warner scored a well made 66 off just 34 balls. They added 107 runs for the first wicket and were cruising by the 10th over. After Warner fell, Saha took over the role of an aggressor and made the most of his return into the squad. He missed out on his ton as he made 87 from just 45 balls. They set up the stage for Hyderabad. Pandey continued what his openers started off and some brilliant strokeplay has made sure that Hyderabad end with a massive total. Impressive performance with the bat by Hyderabad.
What a batting display we have had on show here! Hyderabad started off all guns blazing courtesy of Warner and Saha and Pandey did well with the bat after the dismissal of the openers and their explosive batting has made sure Hyderabad end with a big total of 219. That's a mammoth total. Just what Hyderabad needed!
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running to finish the innings. Slower ball on a length outside off, Pandey punches it towards cover and gets a couple. HYDERABAD FINISH WITH 219/2!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Crispy from Rabada. A perfect yorker right in the block hole. Manish Pandey cannot do much but just jam it out.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Good over so far. Just 5 off it till now. Short outside off, Pandey comes down the track and swings but misses.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Williamson lofts his whip over mid-wicket for a single.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot from Williamson. One of his trademark shots! Slower short ball around off, Williamson waits for it and guides it over backward point for a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Outside leg, Williamson comes inside his stumps and looks to scoop but misses. Because Williamson shuffled inside his stumps, the umpire is happy with the legitamacy of the delivery.
Kagiso Rabada will bowl the final over of the innings. He has been expensive so far as his figures read 3-0-47-0. Can he end things on a good note for himself and Delhi?
18.6 overs (2 Runs) This time Nortje corrects his line and bowls it inside the tramline outside off. Pandey stretches and plays it away from sweeper cover. Two taken. 10 runs of the penultimate over. Considering how Delhi have bowled it is a great one.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The idea to bowl away from Pandey is a good one but this it too far away and on the wrong side of the tramline.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Another yorker. This time it is outside off. Pandey looks to play but misses.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Superb delivery! Yorker around leg, Pandey looks to play but he lifts his left leg and the ball goes under his leg.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary but Hyderabad and Manish Pandey will take it with both hands. Good idea from Nortje but unlucky. Full and wide outside off, Pandey swings it straight but gets a top edge which goes over short third man for a boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full pace delivery but misses his line and bowls it well away from the tramline outside off.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full and slow on middle and off. Williamson still searching for boundaries as he can just sweep it to square leg for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, Pandey hits it across the line to deep mid-wicket for one.
Bowling change. Anrich Nortje to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as Williamson works this one to the man stationed at covers. Just the 6 runs off this one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Pandey pulls this one to the deep mid-wicket region to rotate the strike.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length on middle, Kane plays this to the leg side for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Pandey works this one to the long on region for one. 200 up for Hyderabad. The fastest any team has taken to reach this total in this year's tournament.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Full toss outside off, Pandey works this one to the deep square leg region for a couple this time as Nortje does well in the deep to stop this one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Williamson pulls this one to the deep square leg region for one.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Pandey is sending them past the ropes! A full toss on middle, Pandey pumps this one over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. A good over for Hyderabad. 15 runs off it.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beauty of a shot! Back of a length delivery around off, Pandey pulls this one with some power towards the deep mid-wicket region to bag another boundary.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A full toss around middle and leg, Pandey tucks this to the square leg region.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Pandey is striking them well! On a fullish length around off, Pandey smashes it past the bowler and the timing on this will make sure that it crosses the ropes.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On a fullish length on off, Pandey looks to heave this away but it takes the inside edge and hits his pads and rolls to the off side. A dot.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Williamson tucks this towards the square leg region for a single.
Bowling change. Tushar Deshpande is back for his 3rd over.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over as Pandey works this to the mid-wicket region. A good over by Axar. Just the 6 runs off this one.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Pandey looks to work it to leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads and rolls to the off side.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pandey pushes it back to the bowler.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter down the leg side, Pandey leaves it alone. Wided.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Kane pushes this to the off side for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Pandey has got lucky here! Floated on middle, Pandey dances down the track and looks to flick but misses and it goes off his pads right past the keeper towards the short third man. A leg bye taken.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Kane nudges this to the mid-wicket region for a single.
