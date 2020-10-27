Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Pant plays it towards point and keeps the strike. Required run rate now close to 25!
14.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A rare miss from Holder as he bowls a low full toss but too far outside off. On the wrong side of the tramline.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Another length ball away from Rabada this time. The Protea punches it to sweeper cover and gets a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Pant punches it uppishly towards Warner at cover and gets a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! The only wrong thing Rashid has done so far this evenining. Low full toss outside off, Pant manages to squeezes it through backward point. Khan in the deep runs to his right and gets there with a slide but he fumbles and the ball deflects off him and to the fence.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Very well bowled! Yorker wide outside off. Pant stretches to squeeze it on the off side but misses.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Rabada punches it towards sweeper cover for a run.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Another yorker around off. Pant hits it back to the bowler. 133 needed in 36 balls. The required run rate has soared beyond 22 rpo.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) On a fullish length outside off, Pant works this to the deep point region for a couple. The man in the deep did well to dive in and stop this one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, Rabada works this to the mid off region and the batters scamper through for the single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rabada punches it to the right of cover. Warner slides and saves runs for his side.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On a full length around off, Pant works this to the off side for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Very full on off, Pant hits it straight to the left of Natarajan. He stretches his left hand and the ball goes to the leg side. Pant looks for a single but cannot get it.
DRINKS! Hyderabad are cruising as easy as 1,2,3! Delhi are looking like the Delhi of old. They are going nowhere in this innings. They still have hopes to save some blushes with Pant still out in the middle but they need a whopping 137 in 42 balls. Bar a miracle, this is a lost cause for the side from the capital.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish! Floated on off, Rabada blocks this one out. Looking at Rashid's figures of 4-0-7-3, it looks like it is a different pitch on which the Hyderabad bowlers are bowling.
Kagiso Rabada is the new man in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Axar is out of here. Another wicket for Rashid and there seems to be not stopping him. Floated around off, Patel looks for the big one and looks to go big over the deep mid-wicket region and he holes out straight to the fielder there. The beating in the first innings seemed to have got onto the Delhi batters as the have failed to put up a fight.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Patel works it to the mid-wicket region.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed this on the pads, Axar goes for the flick. It comes off his pads and goes to the short fine leg region. A dot.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Pant works it to the square leg region for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Pant blocks it out.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Pant punches it past the diving Warner and it goes towards long off for a single. Delhi need 138 in 48 balls.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter down the leg side, Pant goes for the pull but misses. Wided.
Oh no! Hyderabad surely do not want this now. Vijay Shankar looks to be in some discomfort and he is holding his right hamstring. The physio is out to have a look. Hopefully it is not something severe. Vijay Shankar is going off the field. David Warner to bowl the remaining ball of the over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Patel works this to the point region for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Pant pulls this one to the fine leg region for a single.
Axar Patel is the new man in.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Half of Delhi's batting line-up is back into the dugout and it is their skipper, Shreyas Iyer who has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. Shankar smartly removes all the pace of the delivery and Iyer does not read the change of pace. He bowls this on a good length outside off, Iyer looks to go big over the cover region but he does not time this well at all. It goes up towards the cover region and Williamson takes this one with ease.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length delivery around middle, Pant swivels and pulls this one hard towards the deep square leg region for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Iyer pulls this to the leg side for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Iyer eases this to the long on region. Another great over by Rashid. Just 3 runs off this one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Floated ball around off, Iyer looks to defend this but it spins away into the keeper's mitts.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Pant looks to work this to the off side but it takes the inside edge and hits this pads and goes towards point. A single pinched by the batters.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Pant blocks this off his back foot back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Iyer works this to the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Iyer taps this towards point and looks for the single but Pant denies the single on this occasion.
