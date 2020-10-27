Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Warner nudges it through mid on and keeps the strike. Hyderabad going at a very brisk rate of 11 here. Can Delhi finish the Powerplay with a bang?
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Short around off, Warner uses the depth of the crease as he goes on his back foot and punches it through extra cover for a boundary.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg, Warner whips it away from deep mid-wicket and gets a couple to bring up the 50-run opening stand. Solid start this for Hyderabad.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Short and slow again from Axar. Warner punches it but cannot find the gap at cover.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Slow and short from Axar. Saha pulls it to the left of deep mid-wicket for one.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Warner knocks it to long on for one.
Axar Patel will bowl now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Warner looks to tickle it down the leg side but he misses. The ball kisses his thigh pad and goes behind. The batters take a leg bye.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Smart cricket this from the birthday boy! On the pads, Warner flicks it away to the leg side and gets a couple. 12 runs without any risky shot from this over so far.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was four the moment it left the bat. Good thinking from Nortje but Warner was a step ahead of him. Slower ball outside off, Warner slaps it through cover-point and gets another boundary.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spanked! Slightly overpitched around off, Warner clears his front leg and muscles it down the ground through mid off and the ball races away to the fence.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Warner punches it to cover.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Warner chips it over mid-wicket, away from Stoinis in the deep for two.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Expensive start for Ashwin! 13 off his first. Tossed up on middle, Saha sweeps it square on the leg side for a boundary.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on off, Saha looks to loft it over point but it goes off the outer half of his bat. Has enough to go over the infield. Two taken.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Smart cricket from Warner. Follows the biggie with a single towards cover.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent response from Warner. First biggie of the evening and it comes from the bat of the birthday boy. Tossed up on middle and leg, Warner slog sweeps it over square leg for a biggie.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Warner gets away from his stumps, Ashwin follows him with a shorter delivery and once again cramps the Aussie for room. He pushes it to the cover region.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Short on off and middle, Warner is cramped for room but he manages to punch it to cover.
Ravichandran Ashwin is introduced into the attack.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Warner taps it behind square on the off side and keeps the strike.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Saha flicks it to the on side and gets to the other end.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air but away! Full around off, Saha lofts it over covers but does not time it well. He gets enough to send it over and away from the cover fielder. Two taken.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time off the middle! Full on middle and leg, Saha flicks it uppishly but it wide of the diving short mid-wicket fielder and gets his third boundary of the innings.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Lucky for Saha, not so much for Rabada. Full ball around off, it jags back in at pace. Saha looks to play it with a straight bat but ends up getting a thick inside edge which sees the ball missing the leg stump and go to the fine leg fence.
1.1 overs (3 Runs) Good save effort from Tushar Deshpande! Warner looks to go after Rabada straightaway. Back of a length ball around off. Warner looks to hit it over mid-wicket but does not time it well. He ends up getting enough to send it over the infield. Tushar Deshpande gives it a chase and manages to pull it back with a good diving effort before the ropes. Saving a run for his side.
Who will partner Nortje with the new ball for Delhi? Kagiso Rabada, it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Beauty to end the over! Nortje hits the deck hard around off. It is in the channel of uncertainty. Saha looks to defend but the ball shapes away and beats the outside edge of Saha's willow.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Saha is off the mark in style! Slightly shorter on off, Saha pulls it. He does not try to hit it hard just timed it and placed it in the gap through mid-wicket for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length ball just outside off. Saha starts his innings with a defensive stroke to cover.
0.3 over (1 Run) Safely in! Hyderabad and Warner are off the mark! Good length ball on off, Warner taps it to point and calls for a quick run. Saha is quick to respond and goes for it. Axar Patel scores a direct hit at the keeper's end but Saha is safely in.
0.2 over (0 Run) A warm up delivery speed from Nortje as this is bowled around 139 kph. It is a good length ball on off. Warner looks to defend it to the off side but the ball goes to the on side. Huge call of no from Warner.
0.1 over (0 Run) Nortje starts with a full ball around off. Warner gets on his front foot nicely and defends it with a dead bat.
Right then! We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is set to begin. The umpires walk out into the middle. The players of Delhi walk out and move to their respective positions out on the field. The openers of Hyderabad, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha stride out into the middle. A change in the opening duo as Jonny Bairstow misses out. Anrich Nortje will start proceedings with the ball for Delhi. Here we go...
Vijay Shankar is in for a quick chat! He thinks that the new look is serving him well. Tells that they celebrated Warner's birthday in the morning and hopes they have a good game now. Tells he loves to do both with bat and ball. Feels that he is happy to do anything in a situation where 10 runs are needed of the last over. Tells that they have been playing well but have missed the final push. Feels that they need to go out there and enjoy themselves.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Kane Williamson (IN PLACE OF JONNY BAIRSTOW), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK) (IN PLACE OF PRIYAM GARG), Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem (IN PLACE OF KHALEEL AHMED), Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande.
David Warner, the skipper of Hyderabad, starts off by saying that he wanted to bat first. Jokes that he does not understand the cake in the face business as it is messy. Says that the last game was difficult and they were disappointed. Informs that there are three changes as Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and Shahbaz Nadeem come in for Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg and Khaleel Ahmed.
Delhi skipper, Shreyas Iyer, says that the wicket looks dry and dew coming in later on are the reasons he has decided to bowl first. Tells they have been consistently batting first and keeping in mind they are chasing as the pitch has got better to chase. Says they are trying to finish in the top 2 and the boys are motivated. Feels that they are looking to put the negativity of two losses on the trot behind. Informs they are unchanged.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. David Warner and Shreyas Iyer are out in the middle for the toss. Up goes the coin and lands in the favor of Shreyas Iyer. DELHI WILL BOWL FIRST!
PITCH REPORT - Pommie Mbangwa and Kumar Sangakkara are out in the middle for the pitch report. Mbangwa says that the ball is getting to the batter later. Sangakkara says that sides batting first have struggled to get momentum. Feels the batters can use their feet like how AB de Villiers does. Sangakkara says for bowlers, it's about variations and thinks it will be a great contest. Sangakkara says the team winning the toss should bowl first and put pressure and once the total is up on the board then chase it down.
Kagiso Rabada is in for a chat! He starts off by saying that they know that it is not an easy tournament and the guys are relaxed and that they back themselves and they have been playing some consistent cricket. Says that there is no conscious competition between him and Nortje and they just want to do well for the team. Tells that he is not focused on Nortje's bowling and that Nortje is bowling much quicker than him at the moment. Says that the wickets have slowed down and some of the wickets have been playing weird and that everyone has a fair idea of how they have to play and that this wicket can be slow. Ends by saying that he thinks that this is a fresh wicket if he is not mistaken.
Delhi, on the other hand, are in a bit of a slump as after starting strongly, they have lost two games on the trot. They will need to buckle up if they want to finish in the top two places in the points table. An exciting clash awaits. Who comes out on top? Iyer's Delhi or Warner's Hyderabad? Join us as we bring you the toss and all the relevant updates.
Hello and welcome to game 47! This game sees Delhi take on Hyderabad. The team from the south are in desperate need of a win if they want to make the playoffs this season as the race for the fourth position is in full flow. They lost a game that they should have won in their last encounter against Punjab and are now in the lower half of the table. They will be looking to bounce back tonight and add some valuable points to their kitty.
