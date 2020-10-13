Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the successful over. Flatter and around off, Garg forces it to the right side of Jadeja. He dives to stop but fails to do so. 3 runs and a wicket from the over.
Priyam Garg will be the new batter in.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Jadeja sends Bairstow back to the pavilion. Massive, massive wicket. It is once again shortish and around off and middle, Bairstow this time tried to work it on the leg side but missed the line of the ball. The ball though didn't end it's mark and disturbed the woodwork behind.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Another flatter one around off, Jonny keeps it out off his back foot.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, played towards covers.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, tucked through mid-wicket for an easy single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker one around off, Bairstow pushes it towards point for one.
DRINKS! Chennai with the control! This is just the start that they would have wanted. They have removed 2 of the 4 best batters in the Hyderabad squad, which are Warner and Manish Pandey. This partnership of Williamson and Bairstow is very important to Hyderabad's chances in this game and they will look to build on the same.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! 5 off Thakur's first. Full and around off, Bairstow looks to drive but ends up getting it off the inner half. The ball goes to long on for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Williamson pushes it to long on for an easy run.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Around off on a good length, blocked back to the bowler.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Kane runs it down to third man for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Bairstow flicks it powerfully wide of the mid-wicket fielder. A quick single as the fielder there makes a half stop.
Deepak Chahar is done with his quota of 4 overs. Who replaces him? It will be Shardul Thakur.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Flatter and around middle, Bairstow pushes it towards mid on for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal but turned down by the umpire! Floated on middle, Bairstow looked to reverse sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire does not flinch. Dhoni does not go for the review.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple more! This is good batting from Bairstow. He pushes this shortish ball through point. Didn't do that hard and that allows him to get a couple. 50 for Hyderabad.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, eased for a run through mid off.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and outside off, Kane plays it wide of the sweeper cover and gets two.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off to begin from Jadeja. Williamson pushes it towards mid off.
Ravindra Jadeja is introduced into the attack for the first time today.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good length ball outside off, Bairstow goes for the pull again but fails to connect again. Chahar is done with the ball. 4-0-28-0, his figures!
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball outside off, it is pulled down to the right side of the long on fielder for a couple of runs by Jonny.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A shortish ball outside off, Bairstow skips down and looks to pull but misses. Chahar had taken the pace off the ball as it went to Dhoni on the bounce.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, punched through cover-point for a single.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! A good length ball on middle, Williamson tucks it gently through square leg. Easy two.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, it is tucked through mid-wicket for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Defends the last ball of the Powerplay calmly. 40/2 at the end of it. 128 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Short and outside off, Williamson lets the ball to come close and then guides it over short third man for a boundary.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) This time Kane flicks it through mid-wicket and gets two.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Another loud appeal from Curran but it is again turned down. Dhoni has a word with his bowler but no review. A length ball around middle and leg, Williamson looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad. Curran appeals, Dhoni too but he wasn't as much excited as Curran was. Looked a bit high.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed towards point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, Williamson pushes this to the leg side.
