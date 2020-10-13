Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Rayudu works this one to the cover region to retain the strike.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Another ball on the short length around middle, Watson works this one towards deep mid-wicket region for a single.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Watson rocks on his back foot and pulls this one towards the deep mid-wicket region to run across for a couple.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball around middle and leg, Watson looks to pull this one but he does not connect and the ball hits him on his body.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle, Watson plays this wide of the bowler and he does well to stop this one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Rayudu comes down the track and works this one to the deep point region for a single.
DRINKS! Hyderabad have started off well as they have removed two very dangerous batters in the form of Faf du Plessis and also Sam Curran, who was promoted up the order. Chennai, on the other hand, have Rayudu and Watson out there and their batting runs deep and they will look to build and post a big total.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as Watson cuts this one to the man stationed at short third man. A good over for Rashid to start off with as he concedes only 3 runs off it.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery around middle, Rayudu rocks on his back foot and pulls this one towards the deep mid-wicket region for a single run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball around middle, Watson flicks this uppishly towards the mid on region but it lands safe. One run taken.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery around off and middle, Rayudu works this towards long on off his front foot for a single run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Rayudu pushes this back towards Rashid.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off to start off by Rashid, Rayudu pushes this to the cover region.
Bowling change! Spin from both ends now as Rashid Khan is into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery around off, Rayudu dances down the track and works this one towards the deep point region and the batters collect a single before Rashid Khan cleans up in the deep.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Watson plays this one off his back foot towards the long on region for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Rayudu drives this through the cover region for one run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Watson cuts this one towards point for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This was played really well by Watson! Short ball around off, Watson cuts this one wide of the deep point region to bag a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) OUTSIDE EDGE BUT DROPPED! Flatter around off, Rayudu looks to cut this one but it takes an outside edge and the keeper spills this one. A misfield will fetch Chennai a single this time.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good end to the over! A yorker around off, Watson keeps it out.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed towards point.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easy peasy! You just don't give one in the slots for Watson. The cherry on the cake is the fact that it is on the pads. He whacks it over deep square leg and clears the fence. 50 up for Chennai.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, punched down to long on for a run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and just around off, Watson waits for the ball and cuts it really late. The ball goes to third man for a run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, pushed towards mid off.
T Natarajan is into the attack now. He has been very good in the tournament so far. Let's see what he got up his sleeve in this game.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The last ball spoils a perfect over from Nadeem. He tosses it up and outside off, Rayudu jumps outside his crease and lifts it over extra cover. A boundary to end the Powerplay. 44/2 in the first 6 for Chennai.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full and just outside off, Rayudu drills the drive but finds the fielder.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one and around off, pushed towards point.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Another shortish one on middle, pushed through mid on for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Watson punches it uppishly towards the bowler. Nadeem fumbles a bit but it costs him nothing.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball to begin from Nadeem. It is wide too. Watson cuts but finds the point fielder.
Shahbaz Nadeem is introduced into the attack for Hyderabad.
