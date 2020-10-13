Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the succesful over. Flatter and around off, Kane punches it through the covers. He thinks for the second but Curran is really quick to get to the ball.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shankar is off the mark! Floated around off, Shankar drives this one towards the cover region for a single. 100 up for Hyderabad.
Vijay Shankar joins Kane Williamson out in the middle.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another breakthough for Chennai and it is the combination of Karn and Jadeja which struck! There is no way that Jadeja drops these sort of chances in the deep and he does not disappoint on this occasion as well. Loopy ball around off, Garg gets on his knees and slog sweeps this one towards the deep mid-wicket region. The youngster does not time this one to perfection as it can only go down the throat of Jadeja in the deep who makes no mistake. 69 required in 32 balls.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Garg flicks this off his back foot towards the deep mid-wicket region and will collect a couple.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one as this one too is bowled way outside the off stump. Garg leaves it alone and the umpire calls this as a wide.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is bowled way outside the off stump. Wided by the umpire.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Kane pulls this one hard towards the long on region for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Garg looked to sweep this and it takes an inside edge and goes to the short fine leg region and the batters collect a single.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple this time as Kane drives this one to the deep cover region. An easy couple this time around. 75 required in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for Hyderabad! This is just past the diving Dhoni! Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Williamson tucks this one past Dhoni and it will race away to the fence at fine leg.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A slower back of a length ball on off, Garg pushes this towards the mid on region and will run across for a quick single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely stroke! He has timed this one well! On a good length outside off, Garg cuts this one well and it will go past the fence at backward point. Hyderabad need a lot more of where this came from.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball around middle and leg, Garg looks to flick this but misses and gets hit on the pads. Garg looks for the single but is sent back by Kane.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off to start off with by Bravo, Garg walks down a step and works this to the man at mid-wicket.
Bowling change! Dwayne Bravo into the attack. A golden duck with the bat. He would love to contribute for his team with the ball here.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Garg drives this one towards the deep cover region for a single. 86 required in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Garg taps this one towards the point region but the batters can't go for the single on this occasion.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Kane makes room and plays this towards long on for another single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss around off, Garg works this towards the long off region for one run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good thinking but the execution is not there. Bowls a flatter ball outside off, it spins away as Garg looks to play at that but he misses. Wided.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball around off, Kane drives this one wide of the man at long off for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Garg tucks this to the leg side to run across for the single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another shot oozing with class! Makes some room and slams this one over the covers for another boundary. Dhoni could be heard saying no in the background talking about where the ball was bowled.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quality shot! This is the area where he likes to hit! Short ball outside off, Williamson lofts this one over the fielder jumping at covers to fetch a boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Garg plays this one towards the long on region for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Kane works this to the off side for one run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, garg flicks this one slightly uppish towards the mid-wicket region for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle, tucked to the square leg region for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end! Fine first over from Karn. Shortish and on middle, pulled down to deep square leg for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, this one is eased down to long on for an easy run.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full and just outside off, Garg drives it back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, flicked to short fine leg for nothing.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed towards covers for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, this one is eased down to long off for a run.
Karn Sharma is introduced into the attack.
