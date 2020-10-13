Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle, Rayudu works this one to the leg side for a single to end the over. 14 runs off the last over by Rashid.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is another huge six! Chennai are turning it on now! Loopy around off, Rayudu gets on his knees and slog sweeps this one over the fence at deep mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball around off, Ambati cuts this one but straight to the short third man fielder and is sent back by Watson who says no for the single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Rayudu defends this one off his back foot.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Watson pulls this one towards the mid-wicket region for one.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a massive six! That looked effortless from Watson! Loopy on middle, Watson hammers this one towards the long off region for a biggie.
Rashid will bowl out here! Hasn't been able to get a wicket in this game but has kept things really tight. Hyderbad would be really happy if he can manage to break this stand though.
DRINKS! 102/2 in 14 overs. How many would Chennai want? They have got two set batters out in the middle and plenty of wickets in the bank. It is time for them to get going and smash a few balls out of the park. Hyderabad have manged to keep things tight so far but they have not managed to keep getting wickets at regular intervals. However, they will hope that the bowlers will continue to keep the batters at bay in the final 6 overs as well. Let's see how it pans out!
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this good length ball around off is lofted towards the deep cover region. The batters collect a single. 10 runs from this over for Chennai.
13.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Rayudu looks to flick this one but misses and it comes off his body to the leg side. The batters collect a leg bye.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Rayudu! You can't bowl such deliveries and not be smashed! This is a full toss way outside off, Rayudu hammers this one over the point region for a boundary. 100 up for Chennai.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On a full length around middle, Watson works this one towards the long off region for a single run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and just outisde off, Rayudu drives it towards covers where the fielder dives to his left and makes a half stop. Single taken.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR..SAFE! Good fortune for Rayudu as he is safe this time around! Natarajan bowls a good length ball around off, Rayudu dances down the track and looks to heave this one but it takes the outside edge and goes over towards the point region but it is safe. Two runs taken.
T Natarajan is back on. 1-0-8-0 from him so far.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end! Just 7 off the over. Remember, the first ball went for a biggie. Excellent comeback from the Afghan. Shortish and just outside off, Watson cuts but finds short third man.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Watson looks to flick but gets an inside edge on the pad.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, this one is swept to deep mid-wicket for a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Bowls a quicker one just outside off, Rayudu looks to force it on the off side but misses.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, tucked towards the leg side for a run.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Take that! Watson connects it well this time around. Rashid tosses this full and around off, it is in the slot of Watson. He smokes it over long on for a huge six.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rayudu has got his dancing shoes on tonight and he is putting them to show! Loopy on middle, Rayudu dances down the track and smacks it over the bowler's head for a biggie. A good end to this over for Chennai.
11.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! This was a terrific effort by Manish Pandey but he does not quite complete the catch. This is bowled flatter around off and middle, Watson pulls this one hard towards the long on region and Manish Pandey is brilliant as he runs in and dives forward to try to scalp this one. He takes the catch and he looks like he is not sure if this is a clean catch. The umpires call in the third umpire and their soft signal is not out. Replays show that this was grounded and will be not out. The batters take a single.
Has Manish Pandey taken a stunner at long on? He is not sure himself. The soft signal is not out though. Let's see what the replays have got to show. Well, no, the ball has bounced. So, Watson is safe.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off and middle, Rayudu dances down the track and pushes this one towards the long on region for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery around off, Watson works this towards deep covers for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Watson pushes this to the man at covers.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Rayudu cuts this one towards deep point for one.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated ball around off and middle, Watson gets on his knees and sweeps this one on the up towards the deep mid-wicket region. The fielder does well in the deep to dive and save his side two runs. The batters take a couple.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Rayudu pushes this one towards the long on region for one.
The physio is out in the middle. Rashid tried to catch the ball but it hit his finger and went to long off. He is fine now and is ready to bowl.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball around off, Watson plays this one hard past the bowler and it goes towards the long off region for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball around off, Rayudu sweeps this one towards the square leg region for a single run.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Rayudu fends this one out as well.
10.1 overs (0 Run) This is defended well by Rayudu onto the off side.
