Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length on off, Williamson taps this one towards point for a single. Hyderabad require 134 runs in 90 balls.
4.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good ball this by Chahar. He bowls a good length ball outside off, Kane looks to drive this one but misses it altogether.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Bairstow hops and pulls this one towards the fielder at deep mid-wicket. They take a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Bairstow pushes this one to the man at mid on.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Williamson punches this one through the cover region. The batters look for the second run as a misfield had occured but they settle for the single run.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets off the mark in some style! On a good length around off, Williamson punches this one through the cover-point region to bag his first boundary of the game.
Kane Williamson is the No. 4 batter in.
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Second wicket in the over. Bravo with the direct hit. Hyderbad's two in-form batters have been sent packing inside the Powerplay. That was a risky run! Good length ball around off, Pandey pushes it towards covers and calls for a run. Bairstow responds. But Bravo responds too as he gets to the ball quickly and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. The third umpire has been called for but Pandey knows that he is short. The third umpire confirms the same. Two big wickets in the over.
The third umpire is called into play for a run out appeal. Manish seems to be walking away as he thinks this is out. Replays roll in and it is seen that Pandey is out by a mile. He will have to walk back now.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Pandey is off the mark in style! A little bit of width and that is enough for Manish. He throws his bat and crunches it through the covers for a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed towards point.
Manish Pandey will walk out with his blade for Hyderabad.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT & BOWLED! Curran gets his man. Chennai get the breakthrough. A length ball around off, Warner looks to slog it on the leg side but gets an inside edge. The ball hits his pad and then lobs towards the leg side. Curran quickly gets around and pouches it. Warner falls cheaply!
3.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, comes back in sharply and climbed too. Warner defends it towards covers.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Fullish and outside off, Warner drives it wide of the deep cover fielder. The call is for two straightaway. Easily completed.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Short and wide outside off, Warner strokes it to sweeper cover and keeps the strike for the next over.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Punches this one towards mid off and takes a quick run.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Shortish and outside off, Bairstow looks to punch but the ball comes back in to him and he fails to connect.
2.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chahar bangs one short and around off, Jonny lets it be as it goes well over his head. Wided.
2.3 overs (3 Runs) In the air but safe! Short ball around off, Warner looks to pull but doesn't time it well. It lands safely towards deep mid-wicket. Warner couldn't get the timing he wanted and so it will not go to the fence. Three taken.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Tucks the next ball towards square leg for a run.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bairstow on the charge now! A length ball just outside off, Bairstow takes a step and flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Jonny flicks it towards deep square leg for a run. They wanted the second but the fielder was quick to the ball. 6 from Curran's first.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweet timing! Length ball outside off, Bairstow slaps it through the covers and it races away to the fence.
1.4 overs (1 Run) This time Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket and calls for a quick run.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Around off on a good length, it is blocked.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Huge appeal but it has been turned down! No review from Dhoni. A length ball around middle and leg, Warner looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad. That looked really close. Maybe some bat. Yes, replays confirmed that. Rayudu suggested the skipper that there was willow on that one.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball on middle, Warner flicks it well but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
Who will partner Chahar with the new ball? It is Sam Curran. He opened the innings with the bat for Chennai and will also partner Chahar with the new ball.
0.6 over (1 Run) Single to end the over! A fuller ball on the pads, Warner flicks it down to deep square leg for a run. 4 from the opening over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Bairstow strokes it through cover-point for a single to open his account.
0.4 over (0 Run) Around off on a good length, pushed towards mid off.
0.4 over (1 Run) WIDE! Chahar misses his line for the right-hander. It is down the leg side. Bairstow looks to flick but misses. Wided.
0.3 over (1 Run) This is fullish and wide, Warner drills it through cover-point for a run.
0.2 over (0 Run) Nicely bowled! This one is wide too. Warner looks to drive but lets it be at the last moment as the ball comes back in.
We are back for the run chase! Both the umpires stride out to the middle and they are followed by Hyderabad openers, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow! MS Dhoni has got his boys in the huddle near the ropes and sharing some advice with them before they can take their positions in the field. Deepak Chahar will take the new ball for the Men in Yellow. Warner to face. Here we go...
0.1 over (0 Run) Just short! Lucky escape for Warner. A short ball outside off, Warner plays a check-punch. The ball hits a bit high on the bat and labs towards point. Jadeja is the fielder there. Surprisingly, he didn't go for the catch.
