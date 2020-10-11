Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RR Today's Match Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Hope To End Losing Streak Against Inconsistent SunRisers Hyderabad
SRH vs RR IPL live score 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Royals will look to end their four-match losing streak when they face SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai.
SRH vs RR IPL 2020 Score: SunRisers Hyderabad have six points from six matches.© BCCI/IPL
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The Steve Smith-led side will look to end their four-match losing streak against a confident unit in SRH. The Hyderabad outfit have won three games out of six and sit in third place on the points table while RR, with just two wins out of six, are seventh. Ben Stokes, who has completed his six-day mandatory quarantine period, is expected to play his first game for RR this season which will be a big boost for the franchise considering the fact that they have been outplayed in four consecutive games. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 14:21 (IST)Head to head stats! SRH have slight edge!Both teams have faced each other 11 times and SRH have a slight edge over their rivals winning six of those, while RR emerged on top on five occasions.
- 14:19 (IST)SRH and RR's contrasting seasons so far!Rajasthan Royals, who began the season on a high with two outstanding wins, have seen their campaign go downhill, suffering four successive losses. SRH have done well to register three wins out of their last four matches, despite losing their key players due to injury.
- 14:12 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match No. 26 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals from Dubai.
