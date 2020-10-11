Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The Steve Smith-led side will look to end their four-match losing streak against a confident unit in SRH. The Hyderabad outfit have won three games out of six and sit in third place on the points table while RR, with just two wins out of six, are seventh. Ben Stokes, who has completed his six-day mandatory quarantine period, is expected to play his first game for RR this season which will be a big boost for the franchise considering the fact that they have been outplayed in four consecutive games. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 26 Live Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad And Rajasthan Royals, Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai