SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on October 11. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. SRH have recorded three wins in six matches so far, with a total of six points at a net run-rate of +0.232. Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were in excellent form during the side's previous league game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), stitching a partnership of 160 runs in just 15 overs. The partnership enabled SRH to post a formidable total of 201 runs for the loss of six wickets, with KXIP managing a paltry 132 in reply. RR, on the other hand, lost by a margin of 46 runs in their previous league match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The Rajasthan-based franchise has registered just two wins in six games.

Where will SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match begin?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

When is the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will take place on Sunday, October 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

The live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

