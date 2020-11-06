SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 eliminator. The tie will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting from 7.30 PM. The Hyderabad-based franchise defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by a massive margin of 10 wickets, in the final league match of the ongoing edition. This helped them secure the third position on the points table. While the commanding win will undoubtedly provide reassurance going into this do-or-die encounter, they further hold a unique distinction when it comes to eliminators. SRH is the only team to win the title, from the eliminator stage which will be an additional source of motivation. RCB, on the other hand, managed to sneak into the playoffs finishing fourth despite losing their final four league matches. However, the defeats are unlikely to disrupt the confidence in the camp, with the Bangalore-based franchise on the hunt for a maiden triumph in the cash-rich league.

What time will the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match begin?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When is the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will take place on Friday, November 6.

Where to watch live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Where will SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

