SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Off To Explosive Start For SunRisers Hyderabad
SRH vs KXIP IPL live score 2020: SRH openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have helped the side get off to an explosive start.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have helped the side get off to an excellent start, after winning the toss and opting to bat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The clash is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. SRH have opted to include Khaleel Ahmed in the lineup instead of Siddharth Kaul. KXIP on the other hand, have made three changes to the side which was defeated by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Prabhsimran Singh find a place in the matchday 11 with Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan and Harpreet Brar sidelined. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 22, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 08, 2020
- 20:03 (IST)SRH's highest Powerplay score of the seasonSRH's score of 58/0 at the end of the powerplay is their highest score in IPL 2020, bettering the 56/1 against Mumbai Indians.
- 19:59 (IST)SRH on top at the end of powerplaySRH are on top following the end of the powerplay with openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow looking quite confident. SRH 58/0 after 6 overs.
- 19:57 (IST)50-run partnership between David Warner and Jonny BairstowThe SRH openers have completed a fine partnership of 50 runs inside the powerplay, indicating their excellent gameplay.
- 19:54 (IST)FOUR!Second consecutive boundary for David Warner who slaps the ball over the infield at backward point.
- 19:54 (IST)FOUR!Fourth boundary of the innings for David Warner, who belts the pull wide of mid-on, having been dropped by KL Rahul off the previous delivery following a tough chance.
- 19:51 (IST)FOUR!Bairstow continues to attack getting his fourth boundary of the innings. The Englishman directed the short ball astutely, with the fielder at short fine leg unable to make an impact despite a good attempt. 15 runs off Sheldon Cottrell's second over. SRH 41/0 after 4 overs
- 19:48 (IST)FOUR!Second consecutive boundary for Jonny Bairstow, who punches the ball wide of the fielder at exra cover.
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR!Jonny Bairstow directs a short and wide delivery over cover-point, to get his second boundary of the innings.
- 19:46 (IST)Seven runs off Mohammed Shami's opening overMohammed Shami concedes seven runs off his opening over, with Warner looking confident at the crease. SRH 26/0 after 3 overs
- 19:45 (IST)FOUR!David Warner gets his third boundary of the innings, crunching a pull shot over mid-wicket.
- 19:39 (IST)Six runs off Mujeeb Ur Rahman's opening overJust six runs off Mujeeb's opening over as Jonny Bairstow gets his opening boundary of the innings. SRH 19/0 after 2 overs
- 19:37 (IST)FOUR!Jonny Bairstow gets a boundary off the second delivery of Mujeeb Ur Rahman's opening over after being brought into the attack, driving the full delivery through the covers.
- 19:36 (IST)FOUR!Second consecutive boundary for David Warner, who edges the ball wide of slip with the ball racing away to the third man fence. SRH 13/0 after 1 over
- 19:34 (IST)FOUR!David Warner gets his first boundary of the innings, lofting the slightly fuller delivery from Cottrell straight down the ground.
- 19:33 (IST)Five widesFive runs added to the SRH innings, following a short delivery which beats Warner and the keeper Prabhsimran Singh, going on to the boundary ropes.
- 19:31 (IST)Sheldon Cottrell to bowl the opening over!Windies pacer Sheldon Cottrell will bowl the opening over of the first innings. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are opening the innings for SRH, as usual.
- 19:08 (IST)LineupsKings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.
- 19:06 (IST)Three changes for KXIP, One change for SRHPrabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been included in the lineup instead of Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar and Sarfaraz Khan.Khaleel Ahmed is back in the SRH lineup instead of Siddharth Kaul.
- 19:01 (IST)SRH captain David Warner wins the tossSRH skipper David Warner has won the toss and opted to bat against KXIP.
- 18:55 (IST)Can SunRisers Hyderabad get the job done in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence?SRH are in a difficult situation, after pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the ongoing edition following an injury. It will be interesting to see how the franchise copes with the injury.
- 18:49 (IST)SRH have the bragging rights when it comes to head to headSRH and KXIP have faced each other 14 times, with SRH enjoying the bragging rights due to 10 wins. Meanwhile KXIP have grabbed four victories.
- 18:47 (IST)Both teams look prepared to battle it out for a much-needed winPlayers from both teams seem ready for a clash which is expected to be an exciting one. The toss is just a few minutes away.
- 18:39 (IST)Stage set for Match 22The stage is set for an exciting match 22 of IPL 2020 between SRH and KXIP.
- 18:34 (IST)Can David Warner make his presence felt against Mohammed Shami?SRH skipper David Warner is capable of smashing even the best bowlers to all parts of the ground on his day. However, Mohammed Shami has been a vital performer for KXIP, accounting for wickets at regular intervals. It will be interesting to see whether Warner can deliver a game-changing knock against a top player like Mohammed Shami.
- 18:28 (IST)KL Rahul faces off against Rashid KhanIt will be an exciting face-off as KXIP skipper KL Rahul takes on SRH spinner Rashid Khan, in a vital clash for both sides. Rahul is currently leading the race for the Orange Cap, but Rashid will provide stern competition with the ball.
- 18:23 (IST)KL Rahul will be one of the key players to watch out forKL Rahul has been scoring runs for fun in this year's IPL. The cricketer is the top run getter this season with 302 runs from five matches, including an unbeaten century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mohammed Shami, David Warner, Mayank Agarwal will be some of the other players to watch out for.
- 18:19 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
