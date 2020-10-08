SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 22nd match of IPL 2020. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 8. SRH have won two matches out of five, which is better than the Punjab franchise's record of only one win so far in the same number of matches. Indian pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was recently ruled out of the ongoing edition of the tournament following an injury, which is certainly an area of concern for the former. KXIP have no such noteworthy injury concerns, but their bowling department has left much to be desired. The Punjab-based franchise was defeated by 10 wickets in their previous league clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson smacking the ball to all parts of the ground.

When is the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will take place on Thursday, October 8.

Where will SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match begin?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match?

The live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)