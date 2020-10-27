Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to field against SunRisers Hyderabad in Match No. 47 of Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha give SRH a good start by accumulating 33 runs in the first three overs. Warner tears into the DC bowlers, racing to 50 off just 25 balls. Both teams have come into the contest with contrasting stakes. SRH will have to win this contest to keep their hopes of alive of a place in the last four while DC need only one more win to book their berth in the playoffs. Both teams have lost their respective last games and will look to bounce back to winning ways. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will be up against the pace of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje while the in-form Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer will have to deal with the tricks of Rashid Khan. On overall form, DC are the favourites to win this contest but looking at how bottom-placed teams like Kings XI Punjab have risen to the top four, SRH cannot completely be counted out. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 47 Live Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, From Dubai