IPL 2020 SRH vs DC Live Score: David Warner Blitzes Fifty As SunRisers Hyderabad Openers Make Short Work Of Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to field against SunRisers Hyderabad in Match No. 47 of Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha give SRH a good start by accumulating 33 runs in the first three overs. Warner tears into the DC bowlers, racing to 50 off just 25 balls. Both teams have come into the contest with contrasting stakes. SRH will have to win this contest to keep their hopes of alive of a place in the last four while DC need only one more win to book their berth in the playoffs. Both teams have lost their respective last games and will look to bounce back to winning ways. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will be up against the pace of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje while the in-form Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer will have to deal with the tricks of Rashid Khan. On overall form, DC are the favourites to win this contest but looking at how bottom-placed teams like Kings XI Punjab have risen to the top four, SRH cannot completely be counted out. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 47, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 27, 2020
- 20:11 (IST)FOUR!Warner makes room for himself and thumps this ball by Ashwin over the bowler's head for four. Nortje gets a hand on it on the half-volley but doesn't manage to keep it from going for four.
- 20:09 (IST)100 up for SRH!SRH have brought up their 100 in just 8.4 overs.That said, Tushar Deshpande has bowled well in his first over. He concedes only seven runs in the over, but importantly, no boundaries.SRH 102/0 after 9 overs.
- 20:05 (IST)11 runs from the 8th over – SRH 95/0Ashwin, who had been the go-to man for DC in the Powerplay, hasn't been able to spin his web tonight.It's just the eighth over and SRH are only five runs away from a 100.
- 20:03 (IST)FOUR!Even Ashwin is getting hammered tonight.Saha comes dancing down the track and hits Ashwin over his head, straight down the ground, for another four.
- 20:00 (IST)SRH 84/0 after 7 oversThis has been an onslaught by Warner and Saha and DC have plenty to ponder over as teams go into a timeout.DC need a wicket and they need it at the earliest.
- 19:57 (IST)FOUR!Saha shows he's playing this game as well. He takes this ball by Axar from outside off stump and sweeps it through square leg for another four.
- 19:56 (IST)FOUR! – 50 for Warner off just 25 ballsThe six is followed by a four and then another boundary as Warner races away to a fifty off just 25 balls.There had been some talk about Warner not quite coming to the party this season. It seems like Warner was a fly on the wall at those discussions.SRH are 77/0 in 6 overs.
- 19:54 (IST)SIX!Warner is on fire!Rabada keeps pitching the ball short and keeps paying the price for it.A cross-seam delivery that just sat up nicely to be hit, and Warner deposited it over wide long-on.
- 19:53 (IST)FOUR! FOUR! It's raining boundaries off Warner's batHammered!Rabada pitches it short and Warner slaps it over mid-on for another four.The bowler gives some width to Warner on the next ball and gets hit over covers this time for another four.
- 19:51 (IST)FOUR!Driven through the covers.Axar pitches this ball only a bit fuller but Warner reaches for it and drives it through the covers for another four.SRH are 55/0 in 5 overs.
- 19:50 (IST)50 up for SRH!SRH have reached 50 in just 4.4 overs and this new opening partnership between Warner and Saha has started to blossom.
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR! SRH 46/0 after 4 oversNortje goes short and wide of off stump, not the way to bowl to Warner, and the SRH captain cuts it behind point for another boundary.Runs are coming thick and fast for SRH.
- 19:45 (IST)FOUR!Nortje speeds in to bowl and pitches it up, Warner slaps it back past the bowler perhaps at a greater speed than the ball had reached him. A boundary through long-off.
- 19:43 (IST)SRH off to a good start – 33/0 after 3 oversSaha and Warner have gone through the first three overs unscathed. Saha hits the last ball for four to take 13 runs off Ashwin's first over.
- 19:41 (IST)SIX!R Ashwin is introduced and David Warner slogs the third ball of the over for a six over square leg.No spin on offer for Ashwin there as he pitches the ball up and in Warner's zone. The Australian sends it to the stands.
- 19:39 (IST)15 runs from Rabada's first over – SRH 20/0Rabada gives away 15 runs in his first over. That is an expensive start from the Purple Cap holder.
- 19:38 (IST)4, 4 – Saha on a rollAn inside edge took the ball through fine leg for four. While that was steaky, Saha flicked the next one off his pads through square leg for a convincing boundary.
- 19:37 (IST)Great effort by Tushar Deshpande!Tushar Deshpande puts in a great effort at the long-on boundary to save one run for his team. Rabada runs in and pitches it up, Warner hits the ball over mid-on as Deshpande gives chase. He puts in a dive at the fence and parries the ball back in the field of play just before touching the rope.
- 19:35 (IST)Five runs from the first over – SRH 5/0 (1 over)Barring that boundary, Nortje didn't give much to the batsmen to play with. Only five runs came off the first over.
- 19:34 (IST)FOUR!Saha plays his first game as opener this season and gets his first boundary in the very first over of the match.A short ball that didn't rise enough and reached Saha at waist height, and the batsman pulled that with ease to the square leg boundary.
- 19:29 (IST)We're ready for live actionDavid Warner and Wriddhiman Saha will open the batting for SRH.Anrich Nortje will bowl the first over for DC.
- 19:20 (IST)No Bairstow for SRHThat's a surprising exclusion. Kane Williamson had to come in once he was match fit but good performances by Jason Holder and the balance that the West Indies all-rounder brings to the side means that Jonny Bairstow had to make way for Williamson.Bairstow's form hasn't been very different from Warner's this season. He has 345 runs to Warner's 370. Unfortunately, he isn't captain and had to miss out.Bairstow's exclusion also means that Saha comes in as wicket-keeper and Priyam Garg, the youngster, had to make way.
- 19:06 (IST)Playing XIsSunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T NatarajanDelhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande
- 19:03 (IST)Toss: Delhi Capitals win the toss and fieldDelhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to field. Shreyas Iyer says the dew factor in the second half of the contest is the reason why he has chosen to field first.Delhi are unchanged from the last match.David Warner says he wanted to bat first. So both teams have got what they wanted.SRH have made three changes: Kane Williamson comes in for Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha comes in for Priyam Garg and Shahbaz Nadeem is in for Khaleel Ahmed.
- 18:49 (IST)Pitch ReportSunil Gavaskar reckons that the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise and recommends the captain who wins the toss to field first.The effect of dew in the second innings has lessened but hasn't withered off, says Gavaskar, and hence teams should look to chase after winning the toss.The recent trend also shows that teams chasing have been winning more often than not, says Gavaskar.
- 18:44 (IST)Contrasting stakes for the teams in tonight's clashSRH are one loss away from getting knocked out of the race to the playoffs while DC are only one win away from a place in the final four.Evidently, the stakes are higher for SRH. If they lose this match, it will be the first time since 2015 that they will have failed to make the last four.Here is the preview of the match.
- 18:33 (IST)Will Dhawan prevail over Rashid? Will Rabada get the better of Warner?There are plenty of stars in action tonight including David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada.Here are the players to watch out for in tonight's clash.
- 18:24 (IST)DC are one win away from a place in the playoffsDelhi Capitals had a great first half of IPL 2020 but have stuttered towards the end of the league stage, losing two games in a row. They will look to get their campaign back on track and get the two points they need in addition to the 14 they already have to make the final four.
- 18:09 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No. 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.