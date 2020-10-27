SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium. A win will be crucial for both sides, with DC having lost some crucial points and see themselves in second spot with 14 points. Meanwhile, SRH are seventh with eight points after 11 matches. Both sides met each other in the first half of this season in Match 11, with SRH winning by 15 runs. Rashid Khan was star of the match, bagging three wickets from four overs and conceding only 14 runs. Also, Jonny Bairstow slammed a half-century in that match.

What time will the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match begin?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When is the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match wiil take place on Tuesday, October 27.

Where to watch live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Where will SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

