SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Sandeep Sharma Strikes For SunRisers Hyderabad As Du Plessis Departs Early
SRH vs CSK IPL live score 2020: Chennai Super Kings win the toss and choose to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad.
Faf du Plessis departs for a first-ball duck as Sandeep Sharma strikes for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third over of the innings. Both SRH and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves in the lower half of the points table and will look for a change of fortunes as the Indian Premier League (IPL) enters its second half. CSK have won the toss and elected to bat first. Piyush Chawla comes in for N Jagadeesan in the CSK line-up while Shahbaz Nadeem replaces Abhishek Sharma for SRH. MS Dhoni had struggled for breath, literally, when these two sides last met in IPL 2020 and he would hope for a better show from himself and teammates as CSK look to earn their third win of the tournament. SRH, on the other hand, would still be recovering from the defeat against Rajasthan Royals, a match they were control of for 36 out of the 40 overs. The likes of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will look to anchor their team through as would Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu – the in-form batsmen on both sides. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 29 Live Score Between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 29, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 13, 2020
- 19:49 (IST)SIX!Khaeel goes ever shorter. What is he thinking?Curran hooks this one, and this time it has sailed over the wide long-on fence for a six.The first six of the innings.
- 19:48 (IST)FOUR!And again. A short ball this time by Khaleel and Curran pulls it over wide long-on this time for another four.Curran seems to be opening up.
- 19:47 (IST)FOUR!Swatted away for four!Khaleel drops one back of a length and slams it into the pitch. It sits up nicely for Curran who smashes it over mid-on for four.
- 19:42 (IST)WICKET! Faf du Plessis c Bairstow b Sandeep 0 (1)Big break for SRH!Faf du Plessis is out for a first-ball duck.Sandeep runs in for his second over and moves one in to du Plessis that holds its line after pitching. The batsman edges the ball behind to 'keeper Jonny Bairstow.
- 19:36 (IST)FOUR!Khaleel Ahmed shares the new ball with Sandeep.He offers some room to Curran outside off and the batsman lays into that ball. Curran cuts that uppishly over point for four.
- 19:33 (IST)SRH begin well with the ballSandeep begins well with the new ball. He swings it away from the left-handed Curran and keeps the big-hitter tied to the crease.Only three runs come in the first over.
- 19:30 (IST)Surprise! Sam Curran will open the batting with Faf du PlessisCSK have gone for a change at the top of the order. Sam Curran will open with Faf du Plessis – a departure from the successful opening pair of Shane Watson and du Plessis.SRH will open the bowling with Sandeep Sharma.
- 19:25 (IST)Bairstow vs ChaharThis contest will come up later in the day. Deepak Chahar can swing the new ball both ways, something that has troubled Jonny Bairstow in the past.Here is more on the face-off between Chahar and Bairstow.
- 19:13 (IST)Head to headHere is how the two teams have fared in the past face-offs.CSK and SRH played the IPL 2018 final where Chennai had emerged victorious in their first season after coming back from a two-year ban.
- 19:10 (IST)Playing XIsSunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T NatarajanChennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma
- 19:01 (IST)TOSS: Chennai Super Kings win the toss and bat firstMS Dhoni calls it right and CSK are batting first.Piyush Chawla comes in for N Jagadeesan in the CSK line-up.David Warner is not disappointed with the result at the toss.SRH have one change – Shahbaz Nadeem comes in for Abhishek Sharma.
- 19:00 (IST)The teams have arrived and toss is coming up in a few moments...
- 18:38 (IST)Rashid Khan vs MS Dhoni – clash of the heavyweightsRashid Khan is the fourth-highest wicket taker in the tournament so far with 10 wickets from seven matches and has a miserly economy rate of 5.93 runs per over.MS Dhoni, on the other hand, is yet to find his best touch. A contest between the two weighs heavily in Rashid's favour but nobody can really count out Dhoni at any stage.Here are some details on the face-off between the two IPL heavyweights.
- 18:31 (IST)CSK are seventh after seven matches, but they ain't panickingHere is why
- 18:20 (IST)Meet the CSK fans who have brought Dhoni to their home
- 18:19 (IST)Signs of change? MS Dhoni at hinted at changes after CSK's last defeat
- 18:10 (IST)Both teams look for turnaroundChennai Super Kings find themselves with just two wins out of seven matches and placed seventh in the table. This is where they had found themselves at the halfway stage of the 2010 IPL – the year they won their first title.So, there is lots to hope for as far as CSK are concerned.SRH, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold over the past few matches. After a losing start to their IPL, they beat CSK comprehensively the last time these teams met but since then haven't been the best form.As a result, with three wins and four losses, they are placed fifth.Here is the preview for the match.
- 18:00 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No. 29 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.