The struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on an inconsistent SunRisers Hyderabad in a crucial in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 league game on Tuesday. With both sides in the bottom-half of the points table, the match becomes all the more important as the tournament approaches its business end. Both teams know the importance of each and every match from here onwards, with their whole campaign on the line. CSK skipper MS Dhoni, the second-most successful captain in IPL history, hasn't been able to get the best out of his veteran stars but will know that it's a case of now or never for his side. David Warner and Co. are in a slightly better position, but that has more to do with how poorly other teams have fared this season than his own side's performance. When these two sides met, SRH emerged on top, beating CSK by seven runs in a close match. All in all, the contest promises to be the make-or-break for either sides and fans can expect them to fight it out till the end.

When is the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will take place on Tuesday, October 13.

What time will the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match begin?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which venue will host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The live telecast of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 will be available on which channels?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)