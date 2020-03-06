 
IPL 2020 "On", BCCI To Take Necessary Steps Against Coronavirus: Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 06 March 2020 11:30 IST

Amid the coronavirus outbreak which has also reached India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that the upcoming IPL edition will go ahead as scheduled.

IPL 2020 "On", BCCI To Take Necessary Steps Against Coronavirus: Sourav Ganguly
The first match of IPL 2020 is scheduled to be played on March 29 in Mumbai. © Twitter

Amid the coronavirus outbreak which has also reached India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that the upcoming IPL edition is "ON" and the board is making all efforts for the smooth conduct of the tournament which starts March 29. "It's on...and BCCI will take all protection (against coronavirus)," Ganguly told ESPNcricinfo when asked how the board was dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. According to the official data put forward by the Health Ministry, 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in the country.

The report further quoted a senior BCCI official as confirming that the board would replicate the precautionary guidelines recommended by the government and send them to all the stakeholders which includes players, franchises, airlines, team hotels, broadcast crews and everyone else involved in the running of the tournament.

The board is also likely to advise players not to shake hands with fans or even possibly take pictures with devices that are not their own.

Many of the sporting events across the world have been cancelled or postponed. Even threats are looming over the Tokyo Olympics slated to be played in July-August later this year.

In the IPL 2020 opener, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be a repeat of last year's final.

Highlights
  • Ganguly confirmed that the upcoming IPL 2020 will go ahead as scheduled
  • Ganguly said that the BCCI will take all protection against Coronavirus
  • Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2020
