Shikhar Dhawan, who landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with his Delhi Capitals teammates last week, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, enjoying sunshine in Dubai. "Sunny Dubai bringing out the smiles," Dhawan captioned the picture. Soon after the opening batsman posted the picture, Indian team's spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took a cheeky dig at Dhawan. While Kuldeep mocked the left-handed batsman about his hair, Chahal teasingly said that since Ayesha (Dhawan's wife) was in Australia, there was less stress for Dhawan so he had grown some hair.

"@kuldeep_18 bhabhi Australia mein hai bro so no pitai Abhi.. toh baal aagaye samjh rahe ho na samjh rahe ho na @shikhardofficial," Chahal said.

Yuzvendra Chahal took a cheeky dig at Shikhar Dhawan.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Continuing the banter, Dhawan said that he has been married for years but warned Chahal, who recently got engaged, to stay alert or he will lose his front teeth.

"Baba hum toh puraane chawal ho gaye. Tu abhi naya hi engaged hua hai, tu sambhal ke chal kahin aagey waale badey daant aur bahaar nah aa jayein, samjh gya nah," Dhawan wrote.

Shikhar Dhawan gave an epic reply to Yuzvendra Chahal.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Both Chahal and Dhawan will be up against each other in a few weeks when the Indian Premier League 2020 gets underway in the United Arab Emirates.

Last year, Dhawan was the top run-getter for Delhi Capitals, scoring 521 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.73. The opening batter hit five half-centuries in the tournament.

On the other hand, Chahal was the top performer with the ball for his side.

Promoted

RCB finished last season but Chahal managed to pick up 18 wickets in the tournament and kept his economy rate under eight.

The 13th edition of the IPL begins on September 19 and the final is scheduled to take place on November 10.