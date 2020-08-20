Chennai Super Kings batsman Shane Watson is on his way to join his team in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shane Watson shared a post on his Instagram account and wrote, "On my way to another exciting @iplt20 with @chennaiipl. This world is very different nowadays but we all have to do our part to stay safe and look after each other. #superexcited #newexperience". CSK is expected to leave for UAE on August 21 and Dubai will be the base camp for the team.

The CSK squad is currently training in Chennai as they look forward to this year's IPL.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kings XI Punjab became the first team to leave for UAE to participate in the cash-rich league. KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami took to Instagram to share photos with the team from their flight.

Rajasthan Royals also left on Tuesday and their players were seen wearing PPE kits while arriving at the airport for their flight.

The IPL was scheduled to begin from March 29 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the number of coronavirus cases rising in the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to move out the IPL to the UAE for this year.

The tournament will be 53 days long beginning from September 19 and will end with the final being played on November 10. All players will be staying in a bio-secure bubble for the entire duration of the Indian Premier League.